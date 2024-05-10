Robbery suspect tracked through stolen phone

(CNS): A 27-year-old man from George Town who is suspected of being involved in a burglary that happened yesterday and two recent armed robberies was arrested after police tracked a stolen phone to his home. The RCIPS said that shortly before 2:00pm on Thursday, 9 May, police officers responded to a report of a burglary at a commercial premises on South Church Street, George Town.

The officers were told that a storeroom had been accessed and personal items taken, including a mobile phone.

They tracked the phone to a residential address in George Town, where a man was located, along with the stolen goods and what appeared to be a firearm. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of an imitation gun and transported to the detention centre.

The police said the man is also suspected of being involved in two armed robberies that occurred over the last week at commercial premises in the capital. He remains in custody under investigation for a number of offences.