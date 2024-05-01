RCIPS seeking police recruits in new campaign

RCIPS officers patrol Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has begun the search for new recruits and is calling for applications from young Caymanians who are interested in joining the RCIPS as constables. Recruitment is open to all Caymanians and permanent residents with the right to work between 18 and 40. The search comes at a time when police management has made it clear that the service needs to grow to meet the demands on the police with an increasing population.

Speaking at a press conference held to present the annual crime and traffic statistics for 2023, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton pointed out that the headcount of sworn officers had only increased by ten people since 2008, despite the massive growth in the population since then, as well as the changing crime landscape and the growing challenges in the community.

“Policing is a rewarding and noble profession. There is no other job like it, and no two days are the same,” said Walton as he encouraged those interested to make an application. “Every year, we seek young Caymanians who will answer the call to serve their communities as police officers. These young people bring with them a variety of skills, experience and local knowledge, which are of great value in our mission of keeping our islands safe. We look forward to welcoming the newest group of RCIPS recruits, who, along with our other recent recruit class graduates, will serve as the future of our organisation.”

This year, the police will be holding open house events as well as the usual advertising campaign online and in local media. The open house events will allow interested candidates to speak with serving officers from various units to gain a firsthand perspective on what life as a police officer is like and to learn about the various career paths available.

The first takes place at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre in Cayman Brac from 10:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, 4 May. The commissioner and a number of officers from various units will be available to speak with interested members of the community from the Sister Islands about policing and the recruitment process, benefits and requirements.

The last day for applications is Tuesday, 14 May. Successful candidates will go through a six-stage selection process before they are formally offered the role. Following this, recruits will undergo their initial training. Upon completion, they will be officially deployed on active duty as recruit constables.