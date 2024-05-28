Radar finally working just in time for storm season

CINWS Technical Services Manager Michael Carey shows the premier the replaced part of the Doppler radar system (L-R) LEONARDO Radar Engineer Cesar Mello, CINWS Chief Meteorological Officer Kerry Powery, and CINWS Technical Services Manager Michael Carey LEONARDO Radar Engineer Cesar Mello works inside the radar dome.

(CNS): The Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar, located in the interior of East End, is back up and running this week after being out of service for more than seven months. Officials said in a press release that the beleaguered system had undergone essential repairs and maintenance and was “fully operational” as of Monday, 27 May.

The radar has been out of service many times, and Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who has responsibility for the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said fixing it was a “milestone” that reflected the government’s “commitment to ensuring the safety and preparedness” of Cayman ahead of the hurricane season, which starts on Saturday.

“The Cayman Islands is adapting [sic] a culture of readiness, wherein we are taking frequent inventory of our existing resources and seeking new ones to ensure our country is resilient in weather situations,” she said.

Officials stated that the Doppler radar system is an important tool in tracking storm activity during the Atlantic hurricane season, though on the occasions when it has been out of action, CINWS has said it has other means of tracking storm activity. When it is working, the radar can detect moisture and water droplets up to 250 miles away from the Cayman Islands and the encircling sea, the release said.

The German-based company LEONARDO, which installed the radar, is the only entity qualified to provide the level of scientific expertise necessary for the Doppler’s maintenance, which is part of the reason for the delay in getting it fixed. Cesar Mello, a radar engineer from the company, worked with the CINWS team on the repairs, and the Barbados Weather Service assisted in sourcing and exporting critical equipment needed.

“Working closely with the engineer from LEONARDO, we have meticulously addressed the technical challenges faced by the radar,” said CINWS Technical Manager Michael Carey. “It is immensely gratifying to see our hard work come to fruition, ensuring that our radar system is functional before the hurricane season.”

CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said the public’s patience with unforeseen lulls in the radar’s service was appreciated.

“We remain committed to providing accurate information about our weather and safeguarding our community ahead of natural disasters,” Tibbetts said. “Thankfully, we have now reinstated the radar, which serves as our early warning system. This increases our capacity for forecasting, research and accurate reporting in inclement conditions.”

The radar, which was installed in 2013 through a grant provided by the European Union, has a life span of 15 years and will, therefore, likely need to be replaced within the next five years. However, since it was installed, it has been non-operational for several periods. After Hurricane Grace in 2021, it began leaking, which led to substantial operation disruption. Repairs were completed in 2022.

Several more operational interruptions occurred in 2023: the dehydrator was down for three months, communications were interrupted for one day due to lightning, and service was disrupted for four months because the slip ring and brush block failed.

The radar system has been non-operational since 20 October 2023 due to a mechanical failure that was beyond the scope of the local team’s expertise and experience.