Probationary cop suspended over assault

(CNS): A 31-year-old probationary RCIPS officer from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of assault ABH and DUI in relation to an undisclosed incident that occurred at a licensed premises at Queen’s Court on the West Bay Road in George Town on Monday, 20 May. The officer is on police bail pending further investigation and has been suspended from duty. The RCIPS has given no further details of the alleged assault.

It’s not exactly clear when on Monday the alleged assault took place, whether or not the victim was known to the officer, or if the victim was male or female.

CNS has requested more information, and we are awaiting a response.