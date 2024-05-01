Premier travelled to Canada to look at its early education
(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly travelled again recently, though no information was released about her trip prior to or during her absence from the Cayman Islands. According to a press release issued this week, she led a delegation to Canada in her role as education minister to examine that country’s Early Childhood Care and Education sector and learn from Canada’s practices, particularly public-private partnership models.
This included community-based support programmes for vulnerable children and families, the release stated. She also explored potential student exchange programmes and qualification pathways for aspiring early childhood educators. The delegation also visited ECCE institutions such as the Nelson Mandela Child Care Centre and Parkdale Child Care Centre.
“This visit was invaluable in gathering insights on how we can further strengthen our early childhood education programmes in the Cayman Islands,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “We are unwavering in our commitment to providing all our children with the best possible start in life, and the knowledge gained from Canada will be instrumental in achieving this goal.”
The delegation also had discussions with several key education stakeholders, including Dr Zeenat Janmohamed, the executive director and senior policy analyst at the Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto. They also met with the dean, deputy dean and acting chairperson of the School of Early Childhood of George Brown College, and a programme advisor in the Ministry of Education.
Accompanying the premier on the trip were Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith, Acting Deputy CO Adrian Jones, Senior Policy Advisor and Manager for ECCE Dr Pearlyn Henry-Burrell, Early Childhood Officer Vanessa Cameron, Morning and Aftercare Programme Coordinator Neila Jones, and Early Intervention Programme Coordinator Dr Cheryl Rock.
First step: teach how to survive in this life and not how to hopefully achieve life after death which is a huge lie. Religion is a social construct designed to control and profit from the masses and will die out simultaneously once indoctrination of children dies.
Could we get lucky and they just stay there in sunny Canada?
Please vote the minister of miseducation out. Then fire all her cronies, managers, directors and other time wasters. We have had enough of these imposters lining their pockets while selling us smoke and dim mirrors. Let’s do it Cayman!
All Senior Management should be fired post haste before creating another disaster in Education. The so called Education Ministry should be investigated for a decision making strategy on selecting managers with a particular religious bent, notably Seventh Day Adventist. These so called Managers and Directors are only managing their pockets while pumping smoke and shining mirrors. How long are we going to put up with this glaring incompetence? Do like Elon Musk and fire all of them. The minister is the easiest. Just vote her out Myfellow Caymanians.
Why not Finland? Canada is a mess.