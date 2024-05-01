Premier travelled to Canada to look at its early education

Bernice Cipparrone from George Brown College, Before and After School Care Coordinator Niela Jones, Senior Policy Manager Pearlyn Henry-Burrell, Acting DCO Adrian Jones, Premier Juliana O’Çonnor-Connolly, Acting CO Lyneth Monteith, Gayle Hunter from Toronto Metropolitan University, ECCE Officer Vanessa Cameron, Early Intervention Programme Manager Cheryl Rock, and Collette Kane from the Parkdale Child Care Centre

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly travelled again recently, though no information was released about her trip prior to or during her absence from the Cayman Islands. According to a press release issued this week, she led a delegation to Canada in her role as education minister to examine that country’s Early Childhood Care and Education sector and learn from Canada’s practices, particularly public-private partnership models.

This included community-based support programmes for vulnerable children and families, the release stated. She also explored potential student exchange programmes and qualification pathways for aspiring early childhood educators. The delegation also visited ECCE institutions such as the Nelson Mandela Child Care Centre and Parkdale Child Care Centre.

“This visit was invaluable in gathering insights on how we can further strengthen our early childhood education programmes in the Cayman Islands,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “We are unwavering in our commitment to providing all our children with the best possible start in life, and the knowledge gained from Canada will be instrumental in achieving this goal.”

The delegation also had discussions with several key education stakeholders, including Dr Zeenat Janmohamed, the executive director and senior policy analyst at the Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto. They also met with the dean, deputy dean and acting chairperson of the School of Early Childhood of George Brown College, and a programme advisor in the Ministry of Education.

Accompanying the premier on the trip were Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith, Acting Deputy CO Adrian Jones, Senior Policy Advisor and Manager for ECCE Dr Pearlyn Henry-Burrell, Early Childhood Officer Vanessa Cameron, Morning and Aftercare Programme Coordinator Neila Jones, and Early Intervention Programme Coordinator Dr Cheryl Rock.