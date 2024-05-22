Premier and OT minister in beneficial ownership talks

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly with David Rutley, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Americas, Caribbean and the Overseas Territories)

(CNS): Governor Jane Owen confirmed in a social media post that she and Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly are in the UK for various meetings, including one with the overseas territories minister, David Rutley. The premier appears to have been in London to discuss the matter of beneficial ownership with Rutley following recent comments by Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell that the UKOTs must do more to introduce open registers.

No official information has been released about her itinerary for these important meetings. O’Connor-Connolly appears to have been overseas regularly over the last couple of months, whether on official business or on leave, without issuing any information about her whereabouts or the reasons for her trips.

The premier and the governor have not said who is accompanying them on this trip to London, including whether or not Financial Services Minister André Ebanks is accompanying them. However, it appears they will be there for the remainder of the week.

The issue of beneficial ownership and Cayman’s commitment to creating public registers of who ultimately owns and benefits from companies and other financial vehicles domiciled here has been impacted by a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) relating to the potential of publicly accessible registers infringing on people’s human rights.

However, the ECJ’s decisions do not apply in this jurisdiction. The Cayman Islands, like all British territories with financial centres, is under pressure to introduce a public register and Cayman officials have committed to introducing this before the end of this year.

The transparency regime around the offshore sector was enhanced with the passage last November of the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Bill, which increases access to beneficial ownership information for relevant agencies involved criminal investigations. However, the bill did not provide for an open register.

Speaking last week at an event hosted by a British think tank, Mitchell said the crown dependencies and overseas territories will face fresh demands from the Foreign Office to comply with the establishment of public registers of beneficial share ownership.

“According to some estimates, 40% of money laundering around the world — this is money often stolen from Africa and Africans by corrupt businessmen, bent politicians and warlords and so on — 40% of that money comes through London and overseas territories and crown dependencies,” Mitchell said according to reports in the Guardian.

He predicted that with David Cameron as foreign secretary, the UK would “see a greater emphasis now on introducing these open registers of beneficial ownership” and said that the territories had “not yet done as much as they must do”.

“If these overseas territories and crown dependencies want to have our king and our flag, then they must also accept our values, which is why we are so intent on ensuring dirty money cannot flow in and from there,” he said.

The increased pressure may subside over the next few months following the announcement on Wednesday by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the British people will go to the polls on 4 July. Given that Labour has a 22-point lead over the Conservatives, it is highly likely that it will win and form the next government, which is likely to result in greater pressure on this issue.