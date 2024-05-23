PPM pushes for cost details of CAL’s Barbados route

CAL staff hold the flags of the Cayman Islands and Barbados

(CNS): Following the cancellation of Cayman Airways’ Grand Cayman to Barbados flights, the PPM is calling on the UPM government to provide a detailed report on any financial losses the airline incurred as a result of this short-lived route. In an audio statement, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart called for “transparency regarding the costs associated with starting, operating and terminating the route, including any expenses related to cancelling contracts with handling agents in Barbados”.

Speaking on Radio Cayman this week, McTaggart said he was aware that Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., which had asked for the route, had guaranteed to cover Cayman Airways’ costs. However, he said he believed the motivation on Cayman’s side to attract European travellers here via Barbados was “pie in the sky”.

Given that planes were taking off with less than 24% occupancy, and on some occasions virtually empty, McTaggart said the opposition would be asking parliamentary questions in June about whether or not Cayman Airways has been properly paid. He also raised concerns about whether the diversion of the aircraft to the Eastern Caribbean, especially as it was an overnight route, impacted more profitable gateways or those that could have attracted visitors.

Following the launch of the route, the opposition had said that Cayman Airways and the government should be considering more profitable routes for the national airline and consider the Cayman Islands over Barbados.

He said he supported the Los Angeles route and urged CAL to maintain the second weekly flight to LAX, which had been introduced to pair with the Barbados fight. He said that route should be given a chance to grow. However, he welcomed the cancellation of the fight to Barbados, which was never going to be profitable.

“While improving the air links to our sister Caribbean Islands may be helpful, this cannot take priority over Cayman Airways’ role in servicing the air travel needs of Caymanians, residents and visitors to the Cayman Islands,” McTaggart said in a statement.

He said the opposition remained committed to holding the government accountable and advocating for responsible decision-making that always prioritises the interests of the Cayman Islands and its people.

Barbados Tourism Marketing put an end to the deal they made with Cayman Airways because of the route’s poor performance and because other airlines have increased the number of flights to Barbados over the last few months, bringing in more visitors.

The destination was added to CAL’s itinerary last October and will end completely in July. The airline has not yet said what new route is likely to replace the Barbados flight.