PPM accuses gov’t of ‘abandoning’ cruise tourism ship

Roy McTaggart delivers a message about cruise tourism

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has accused the government of a “catastrophic failure” in managing the cruise tourism sector. He said the UPM had adopted an “abandon ships” strategy, doing nothing as bigger cruise ships now plying the Caribbean are diverted to other ports. The PPM leader did not say whether or not his party still supports building a cruise pier after the party abandoned its controversial and unpopular plans for berthing facilities in 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, McTaggart took aim at the UPM and accused them of abandoning the cruise sector and the Caymanians who depend on it.

“Their inaction is a failure and a dire situation that demands immediate attention and action. Last year, cruise visitor numbers in Cayman were the lowest since 2002 — lower than after the financial crash and lower than in 2004, when Hurricane Ivan decimated our cruise business,” he said.

Port Authority statistics show that cruise visitor numbers have slumped even further this year. During the first three months of 2024, the headcount was down more than 70,000 passengers compared to last year, an almost 15% drop. McTaggart claimed this was taking place against a backdrop of solid performances by Cayman’s regional competitors.

“Across the Caribbean, cruise numbers have set a new record for the region,” he said. “But the ships carrying those record numbers of visitors are passing Cayman by. Amazingly, the recent government press release on tourism was utterly silent about the slump that beset the cruise sector, pretending that it is not happening.”

The PPM leader accused the government of not knowing what it wants to do about the cruise sector as the passenger count continues to dwindle in what he said was a vacuum threatening Caymanian businesses and livelihoods.

“No wonder Caymanians in tourism feel worse off under this government,” he said. “The government has adopted an ‘abandon ships’ strategy, doing nothing for cruise tourism while the cruise companies decide the future of Cayman’s cruise business by increasingly removing us from their itineraries. Cayman’s elected government should set the pace, not passively watch while the market and the ships leave us behind.”

For many years, cruise lines have said that they will not bring larger ships to the Cayman Islands until it builds berthing facilities, a project that many people here feel is not worth the environmental harm. Even those servicing the tourism sector have argued that it benefits only a limited number of local businesses while placing a significant burden on local infrastructure and resources.

Nevertheless, the PPM is keen to retain as much cruise tourism business as possible. The party has not yet said if it will return to the proposed cruise berthing facility in George Town Harbour and, if so, whether it will honour the successful petition for a people’s referendum on the subject that was abandoned with the onset of the pandemic.

McTaggart said that since being in opposition, the Progressives have argued that Cayman’s tourism sector needs a rethink.

“The government and industry must come together to plan for the future of cruise tourism,” he stated. “If the cruise sector is going to be reshaped with fewer passenger numbers, then the government needs to manage the transition, helping businesses and workers adjust, not just abandoning the sector to the whims of the market.

“The urgency of this work is such that it cannot wait another year for a new government after the election. It needs action now. The Progressives are willing to use the experience and the networks we built up through eight years in government to help this government find a better path for tourism.”

McTaggart said he hoped the government would put aside selfish electoral interests and work with the PPM to develop a new strategy.