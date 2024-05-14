Police seek man wanted for serious assault

Patrick McKenzie

(CNS) UPDATED: Patrick McKenzie (49) who was wanted by police following a serious assault in West Bay, yesterday, has been arrested. The local man is currently in custody facing potential charges of aggravated burglary and assault. McKenzie is accused of entering the home of a woman he knows and stabbing her multiple times.

ORIGINAL POST: Following a serious assault on Monday morning, the RCIPS is asking the public for help in tracking down Patrick McKenzie (49), who is understood to be suffering from mental health issues and there are concerns for his safety. The police said that at around 8:00am, McKenzie entered a house in Mount Pleasant, West Bay, where a woman he knew lived. The victim was stabbed multiple times.

Police and the emergency services were called, and the woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated and later released. When officers arrived, they searched for McKenzie in the surrounding area but were unable to track him down.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.