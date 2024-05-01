Police seek help to find missing teenage friends

Joshua Whittaker

(CNS): Aaliyah Wright Carter (16) and her 13-year-old friend, Naima Calita Tatum, have both been missing for over one week. Their friend, Joshua Whittaker (16), has also been missing since the 27 April. Police are urging the public to help them track the teenagers down and have warned the public that anyone who harbours or conceals a young person is guilty of an offence and liable to a $2,000 fine or three months in jail.

Aaliyah, who was last seen leaving her West Bay home on 23 April, is of medium build, about 5′ 5″ with a light complexion. At the time, she was wearing jean shorts, a grey and blue shirt and black slippers.

Naima, who was last seen at her home in Bodden Town on the same day, has a slim build, medium brown complexion and black natural hair.

Joshua was reported missing several days later. H is 6’5″ tall, with a slim build and a medium brown complexion. He has a high top with faded sides hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black shorts and black and white sneakers.

The RCIPS said no recent images of the teenagers were available (Whittaker’s picture is from 2023).