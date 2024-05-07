Police looking for suspect after Saturday night stabbing

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a man who stabbed another man during an altercation on Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay on Saturday night at about 10:10pm. The victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury to his stomach and was later released. The suspect reportedly left the location before police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

The violent incident is now under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com.