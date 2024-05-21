Police investigate allegations of abuse by teacher

Joanna Clarke Primary School, Savannah

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that an investigation is underway into allegations of abuse by a primary school teacher. The deputy principal of the Joanna Clarke Primary, Janet Harris, is understood to have been suspended and is working remotely after accusations were made about the senior teacher physically abusing a five-year-old boy who attends the Savannah school.

In response to CNS inquiries, a police spokesperson wrote in an email, “We can confirm that an investigation is taking place, but cannot comment further.”

CNS understands that the teacher has worked in several government schools, including North Side Primary and Clifton Hunter High School, where she was also reportedly suspended in relation to allegations of physical abuse of a student there.

The latest allegations about abuse at a government school follow the stated results of an investigation by the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services into allegations that children at the Red Bay Primary School were taken out of class and made to take part in some sort of religious ritual. The investigation cleared all the teachers said to have been involved.