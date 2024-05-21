PlanCayman consultation goes on the road

Photo credit: Protect Our Future

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands Government continues its slow progress on the delayed national development plan, the ministry responsible has announced that it will be engaging directly with the public in June and July in a series of meetings, beginning in West Bay.

The current development plan, which is more than 25 years old and no longer fit for purpose, has led to a catalogue of inappropriate projects that have caused a number of issues, including a detrimental impact on the natural environment, infrastructure and beach access.

The current plan was developed in 1997 and should have been reviewed every five years, but it has never undergone a full overhaul. Only piecemeal changes have been made to the law in the intervening years, and those have been made almost exclusively to make it easier for developers to maximise profits.

The consultation for the revised plan, known as PlanCayman, has so far engaged only with developers. Although officials from the Ministry of Planning said in a statement that the draft Planning Statement’s primary objective is to “maintain and enhance the economy, society and environment of the Cayman Islands”, there are concerns that the CIG will not put in the necessary restrictions to control what many voters see as the runaway development on the islands.

“It is intended that the planning strategy for the Islands is flexible enough in concept and implication to accommodate individual requirements, special circumstances and changing conditions while also ensuring that all development seeks to balance and integrate social, environmental and economic considerations to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs,” the statement reads.

Environmental activists have already raised concerns about the flexibility and lack of limitations on future development in the proposed plan, as well as the lack of measures to implement a managed retreat of inappropriate developments. On numerous occasions over the years, the Central Planning Authority has used its discretion to allow development far too close to the water and to destroy mangroves during clearance, both of which have had a major impact on the natural environment.

Seven Mile Beach is suffering significant erosion due to hard structures such as seawalls, swimming pools, concrete patios, bars, restaurants and other amenities that have been built on the dynamic beach. The loss of coastal vegetation, especially mangroves, has compounded coastal erosion around the islands, and where there has been a significant loss of mangroves, such as West Bay, it appears to have contributed to the increasingly dire drought conditions in the district.

According to the Planning Statement, the CIG wants to “encourage better coordination and co-operation among all interested entities, be they private or public.” The consultation is intended to give residents an opportunity to influence the rules surrounding future development and ensure that the broader community’s desires are also acknowledged.

Officials are encouraging residents to participate in the discussion and submit insights and feedback to the planning department before 30 July. For more details on the consultation schedule and how to get involved visit the PlanCayman website. See the planning statement in the CNS Library.