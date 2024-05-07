Plain clothes officer pulls gun to stop machete attack

(CNS): A plainclothes police officer on patrol with a colleague in downtown George Town just after midnight on Sunday morning pulled a service weapon on a man who was about to attack another man with a machete, the RCIPS has said. At around 12:15am on 5 May, the police officers in plain clothes were on foot patrol along Seafarers Way and Cardinal Avenue when they were alerted to a disturbance. The officers then came upon a man armed with a machete who was about to assault another man at the location.

The RCIPS said in a press release, “The officers immediately identified themselves, and in an effort to prevent loss of life, one of the officers challenged the man armed with the machete using his service weapon.”

The man with the machete complied with the instructions and put down the blade. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a restricted weapon and other offences relating to this incident. He was taken into custody where he remains pending further investigation.

CNS contacted the RCIPS about why an officer who was not in uniform and not part of the RCIPS Firearms Response Unit was carrying a gun while patrolling the streets of the capital. A spokesperson told us that they were unable to comment as it “relates to operational tactics”.