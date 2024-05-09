Permanent residents owing fees face losing rights
(CNS): Permanent Residents who have not paid their annual fees are being urged to pay up or face the loss of the right to live in the Cayman Islands. As part of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman’s ongoing commitment to ensure compliance with immigration regulations, the department is reminding those with PR to pay the required fees each year on or before the anniversary date of receiving PR.
Those with permanent residency are reminded that failure to pay fees in full and on time could result in revocation, a release from WORC said. Any outstanding fees that remain unpaid beyond ninety days will be referred to the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board.
“It is imperative for permanent residents to adhere to their financial obligations to maintain their residency rights within our community,” the release said. “WORC again reminds permanent residence holders that annual fees are to be paid on or before the anniversary date to ensure compliance with immigration legislation.”
According to the most recent figures released by WORC, there are more than 6,000 people with PR living on the islands.
Visit the WORC website for details on payment methods, or contact our Customer Care team at 945-9672 for further assistance.
Category: Local News
Yous cant do that just for some money. we just as caymanian as yous all now.
time somebody else besides besides we the people .
Why do Cayman law enforcement agencies believe they must “remind” and “urge” people to comply with our laws?
Just enforce the laws. How hard is that?
Why are they reminding them instead of just revoking the PR and sending them home. They are not the kind of individuals we want in our community.
These fees should be paid up front as a condition of , and prior to the grant of PR… that’s how it works in the real world.
I switched top tier employers, and the new employer discovered that my PR fees, equivalent to work permit, had not been paid by my smiling previous Chamber member employer for >18 months. Anyone in that situation, please make sure to check that you are getting what was agreed. There’s more than one way to screw someone over in the Cayman Islands.