Permanent residents owing fees face losing rights

(CNS): Permanent Residents who have not paid their annual fees are being urged to pay up or face the loss of the right to live in the Cayman Islands. As part of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman’s ongoing commitment to ensure compliance with immigration regulations, the department is reminding those with PR to pay the required fees each year on or before the anniversary date of receiving PR.

Those with permanent residency are reminded that failure to pay fees in full and on time could result in revocation, a release from WORC said. Any outstanding fees that remain unpaid beyond ninety days will be referred to the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board.

“It is imperative for permanent residents to adhere to their financial obligations to maintain their residency rights within our community,” the release said. “WORC again reminds permanent residence holders that annual fees are to be paid on or before the anniversary date to ensure compliance with immigration legislation.”

According to the most recent figures released by WORC, there are more than 6,000 people with PR living on the islands.