PAT backs DCB’s refusal for ‘offshore’ columbarium

(CNS): Plans by landowners to create a columbarium on Cayman Brac with three 12-foot walls to store the ashes of dead foreign rich people have been thwarted by the Planning Appeals Tribunal on the Sister Islands after it upheld the decision by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board (DCB) to refuse planning permission.

The aim had been to cater to a demand from high-net-worth people to relocate their tax domicile here to avoid death taxes.

The application by Jonathan D’Urban Palmer and Diane Palmer to create a space for the cremated remains of thousands of people on block 102A parcel 308 on the Bluff was refused by the DCB on several grounds.

These included the incompatibility with the residential neighbourhood and that it would introduce noise and nuisance. The board also said the massing, scaling, proportion and design of the development was inconsistent with the historic architectural tradition of the islands and that there was no evidence of a pressing need for a cemetery at the site.

While the tribunal ultimately agreed that the DCB had followed the law and refused permission based on the incompatibility and size of the project, Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn, who chairs the PAT for the Sister Islands, raised concerns about other aspects of the refusal.

The board had said that “the adverse impacts of allowing this development would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits touted by the applicant”.

However, the tribunal noted that the DCB had not identified the adverse impacts and benefits or explained how they were weighted, concluding that the “DCB’s decision is wholly inadequate in that it does not identify and address how it dealt with any of the Appellant’s arguments or those of the objectors… A generic vague statement is wholly unsatisfactory.”

The PAT ruling urged the DCB to be more transparent about the decision-making process because they risked decisions being set aside due to ambiguity or lack of reasons.

At the time of the planning application, the owners and their representatives had argued that the demand for a columbarium containing up to 5,000 niches, each with as many as five urns, was for high-net-worth foreigners to relocate their tax domicile to a low- or no-tax jurisdiction to avoid death taxes. Changing domicile would involve the purchase of a niche for an urn, the purchase of local property and the settling of a will in Cayman.

They also said it would bring around 300 new HNW individuals and families to the island each year. This, in turn, would increase property value and attract more tourists to the Brac.

Anna Russell-Knee, who represented the DCB, said the board had found that the claimed financial benefit to overseas people wanting to relocate their tax domicile was not a proper planning consideration and should be disregarded. She also argued that the DCB could not take into account whether or not the project would affect property prices on the Brac, either positively or negatively, which was why the board did not consider these claims by the applicant.

The tribunal disagreed on some points but nevertheless found that the DCB was justified in its decision and there had been no breach of natural justice, as claimed by the appellants. The tribunal was satisfied that a finding that the project is inconsistent with the nature of the surrounding residential properties was reasonable grounds for refusing the application.