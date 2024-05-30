Offshore sector fuels early extra surplus for CIG

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government started the year with a surplus of over CI$260 million, much more than the $214.1 million it was expecting due to higher than forecasted revenue and lower than predicted personnel costs during the first quarter of 2024. According to the unaudited financial results for the period, core government collected $27.4 million more than expected in those three months and spent $11.5 million less on civil service pay and benefits.

The report shows that the CIG earned $39 million more this year than last but spent an additional $22.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Published in the government’s Gazette earlier this month, this most recent document reflecting the state of the public finances shows just how critical the financial services sector is to government coffers. The additional $27.4 million in revenue came almost entirely from Exempt Company, Partnership and Private Fund Fees.

“Due to the cyclical nature of revenues, the first quarter’s Coercive revenue results of $489.5 million are expected to be the highest revenues earned in any single quarter for 2024,” the government officials stated in the report.

The annual regulatory licence fees are due at the start of each year, which always boosts the government’s first quarter and the total revenue collected in the first three months represents almost half of what government is expecting to bring in during the whole of 2024.

But not all fees did as well as those collected from the offshore sector, with some falling below expectations. The $11.5 million saving on personnel is also unlikely to be repeated as vacancies could be filled. There are several signs, too, of higher than budgeted spending over the period by some statutory authorities and government companies as well as the usual soaring healthcare costs for government.

Government payouts to the Health Services Authority (HSA) exceeded the budget by $5.6 million due to actual costs for the Care of Indigents of $8.4 million. Government also paid out an additional $8.1 million more than its year-to-date budget for the notorious appropriation NGS55 — overseas medical expenses for those who are not covered.

Government also spent $4.9 million extra in the first three months on Scholarships and Bursaries and an additional $2 million on the budget for Financial Assistance.

Overall the SAGCs recorded a combined net operating surplus of $8.4 million for the first three months of 2024, some $8.8 million more favourable than the budgeted deficit of $400,000, mainly attributed to better than expected earnings by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, CINICO, Port Authority and Water Authority Cayman. But these better results were partially offset by the unfavourable performance of thr Cayman Islands Airports Authority.

Officials from the finance ministry said that adherence to fiscal policy continued to yield significant overall cash and deposit balances held by government. Operating Cash and Deposits were $529.1 million and Reserves and Restricted Deposits were $173.5 million, for a total Cash and Deposits balance of $702.6 million, which is $36 million more than anticipated in the 2024 – 2025 Plan & Estimates.

“The overall fiscal performance reported for the period shows a Net Surplus of $260.2 million for the EPS, which is 22% higher than budgeted,” the government accountants wrote in the report. “The first quarter’s performance has positioned the government to be optimistic about its performance for 2024. Over the remaining three quarters of 2024 costs will have to be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily.”

The CIG predicted it will have a total surplus at the end of 2024 of $42 million in this year’s whopping $1.4 billion budget.