NRA paints speed limits on road surfaces
(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun marking speed limit changes on the surface of the roads. Officials said in a release that the “red and white roundels can be found on Cayman’s roads island-wide” and were rolled out in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the RCIPS and the Department of Vehicles & Drivers’ Licensing as part of the National Road Safety Strategy.
These road markings indicate a change in speed limits on some of Cayman’s busiest roads, according to the release. “This new signage serves as an additional reminder to motorists to take note of and abide by the speed limit when commuting. These speed limit roundels are just one of many new strategies being implemented… with the aim of reducing speeding and speeding-related fatalities.”
The NRSS aims to make Cayman’s roads safer and reduce fatal road collisions by 100% by 2038. This landmark strategy builds upon the progress achieved over the past 25 years, with a reduction in road fatalities from a peak of 21 in 1985 to a historic low of eight in 2019.
Nevertheless, nine people died on the roads in 2023 and another 22 were seriously injured. There were 61 crashes on average each week last year. In 2022, there were 14 fatalities on the roads, and so far this year, a total of five people have died, including three who were killed in a collision on Shamrock Road last week.
The ongoing expansion of the Cayman Islands’ population to over 80,000 and a motor vehicle count of over 50,000 registered vehicles underscores the need for continued innovative approaches to road safety.
The Cayman Islands Government said it was committed, through the implementation of the NRSS, to making Cayman’s roads safer, with a clear mission of “Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero.” The Road to Zero campaign relies on the collective commitment to creating resilient, responsible communities.
NRA Managing Director Edward Howard said, “The National Road Safety Strategy reflects our commitment to creating a safer environment for all road users. By joining hands with the Cayman Islands Government, RCIPS and DVDL, we are embarking on a transformative journey that places road safety at the heart of our community.”
See here for more information or to take the Road to Zero pledge.
Category: Local News
Biggest waste of time and money since Joey’s long since faded sharrows.
@Eddie Howard, can you please urgently have these signs painted on the stretch of road between the West Bay Fire Station and Foster’s West Bay??
Motorists are doing 50-60 mph on that stretch, even though it is only a 30 MPH zone! Some motorists traveling south are going so fast that they cannot stop in time for people using the crosswalk at Cemetary Beach! They just go flying through with people on the crosswalk! Somebody is going to get killed!!
It’s 2024. Let that sink in. It’s 2024 and CIG has the bright idea to paint markings on the road (finally). I look forward to 2124 when we may have some speed cameras.
Shame I won’t be alive to see it though. Along with the public transport infrastructure, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, cycle lanes etc.
At least they put a water fountain at governors beach. Only took them 60 years.
Rotary put the water fountain there.
Can we also look at introducing yellow box junctions (criss-crossed yellow hatching ibn the middle) to stop cars from blocking the flow of traffic after a traffic light changes?
Who are the geniuses who are thinking all this up? The bad drivers could care less how the speed limit is posted, as long as they can do what ever the hell they want. Take the pledge bro!
Can we please have better enforcement of these speed limits and clarity on the rights (and responsbilities) of cyclists.
Thanks!
AI generated images? Or just photoshop? Amateurs.
Paint them on West Bay Road as a priority. 25MPH.
Issue fines from the speed cameras. The idiots feel it in their pockets.
Good idea. Maybe it helps to keep a few drivers in check.
Now is the time to update our laws so that both mph and kph can be posted. About half our vehicles have kph odometer so our law should accommodate both.
You’ll never guess what (a) actually stops speeding more than paint or signage, (b) reduces road deaths, (c) lowers insurance premiums, (d) removes illegal guns, drugs, dealers and tackles opportunistic crime, (e) safeguards reputation as a crime-free work and holiday destination and (f) contributes to CI General Revenue: a deployed police force, writing the tickets they are being paid to write.
That’ll show em.
Yet, still no eastern sidewalk, or bike lanes even in the heart of the 25mph hotel tourism zone. This regime needs to pass legal protections under the Traffic Regulations to reduce traffic congestion, prohibit lane trespass, and parking obstruction to safeguard our many cyclists. It’s nearly ten years past the NRA’s own development plan which was supposed to provision cycle lanes as part of every road plan since, plus retrofit for existing roads. 9+ years of budgets requisitioned and paid for by the ever-silent public. Roy complains about money left on the table from not milking every revenue dime out of cruise tourism – but where is the PPM on all the capital waste from entrenched constructs their own party engineered? Crickets.