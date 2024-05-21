NRA paints speed limits on road surfaces

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun marking speed limit changes on the surface of the roads. Officials said in a release that the “red and white roundels can be found on Cayman’s roads island-wide” and were rolled out in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the RCIPS and the Department of Vehicles & Drivers’ Licensing as part of the National Road Safety Strategy.

These road markings indicate a change in speed limits on some of Cayman’s busiest roads, according to the release. “This new signage serves as an additional reminder to motorists to take note of and abide by the speed limit when commuting. These speed limit roundels are just one of many new strategies being implemented… with the aim of reducing speeding and speeding-related fatalities.”

The NRSS aims to make Cayman’s roads safer and reduce fatal road collisions by 100% by 2038. This landmark strategy builds upon the progress achieved over the past 25 years, with a reduction in road fatalities from a peak of 21 in 1985 to a historic low of eight in 2019.

Nevertheless, nine people died on the roads in 2023 and another 22 were seriously injured. There were 61 crashes on average each week last year. In 2022, there were 14 fatalities on the roads, and so far this year, a total of five people have died, including three who were killed in a collision on Shamrock Road last week.

The ongoing expansion of the Cayman Islands’ population to over 80,000 and a motor vehicle count of over 50,000 registered vehicles underscores the need for continued innovative approaches to road safety.

The Cayman Islands Government said it was committed, through the implementation of the NRSS, to making Cayman’s roads safer, with a clear mission of “Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero.” The Road to Zero campaign relies on the collective commitment to creating resilient, responsible communities.

NRA Managing Director Edward Howard said, “The National Road Safety Strategy reflects our commitment to creating a safer environment for all road users. By joining hands with the Cayman Islands Government, RCIPS and DVDL, we are embarking on a transformative journey that places road safety at the heart of our community.”