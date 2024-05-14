New hotel brings room stock up to record high

Hotel Indigo (Photo credit: Dart Group)

(CNS): With the completion of the Dart Group’s latest resort, the Cayman Islands now has a record number of rooms available for visitors in hotels, condos, apartments and Airbnb-type units. Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is expected to welcome its first guests in the coming weeks, bringing the room stock across all three islands to 8,022, according to the Department of Tourism.

The Cayman Islands Hotel Licensing Board, chaired by Tourism Director Rosa Harris, recently approved the licensing of Hotel Indigo, adding 282 rooms to the total available. Three more hotels under construction will add another 600 over the next few years.

Harris said it was a significant moment for the tourism sector as demand for the destination grows. “Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is a stunning property with unique attributes that will appeal to visitors and is an excellent complement to our diverse accommodations portfolio, which includes hotels, villas, condos and guesthouses,” she said.

Dart Executive Vice President Enrique Tasende said plans for the hotel started following the record visitors in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought doubts about whether to proceed with the project. “However, despite those initial difficult months for the world and with a high degree of uncertainty about the future of the travel industry, we had the determination to forge ahead with this idea,” he said.

In the coming years, between in-progress and committed developments in George Town, including ONE GT, Grand Hyatt, and Kailani, as well as a steady increase of Airbnb properties, more rooms will be added to the total, even though Cayman did not reach the record-breaking 2019 numbers last year and continues to track behind that year on the monthly figures so far in 2024.

According to the DoT, there are now 646 properties available as Airbnb listings, many of which were once part of the long-term rental market. As more landlords turn to the more lucrative tourism market, there is an increasing shortage of long-term rentals, which is leading to a rise in rent costs. This development in the tourism market is actually presenting a problem for the sector as low-paid overseas workers struggle to find anywhere to live, which makes recruiting and retaining staff difficult.

The increase in the number of beds available for visitors is also being used as justification for the controversial redevelopment of the airports, including a proposal to extend the runway at ORIA into the North Sound to accommodate flights from long-haul destinations.

“The increased capacity of our room stock supports our drive for more airlift into the destination as we

now have the ability to accommodate more visitors,” said Harris.

“The opening of Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is the start of an exciting few years for the Cayman Islands tourism industry as we anticipate more hotel developments to be completed and open their doors in 2025. Our goal is to develop new markets and flatten our seasonality, while maintaining quality experiences for visitors and residents. Increased accommodation and airlift are crucial to achieving this goal,” she added.

However, there are a number of controversies relating to the tourism sector, including that it adds to the stresses on the local infrastructure, from beach access to traffic congestion.

In addition, despite the commitments from successive governments to get more Caymanians to work in tourism and hospitality, the proportion of locals employed in the sector remains in decline and new hotels are simply adding to the record-breaking number of work permits, according to people in the industry.