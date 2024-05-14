New hotel brings room stock up to record high
(CNS): With the completion of the Dart Group’s latest resort, the Cayman Islands now has a record number of rooms available for visitors in hotels, condos, apartments and Airbnb-type units. Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is expected to welcome its first guests in the coming weeks, bringing the room stock across all three islands to 8,022, according to the Department of Tourism.
The Cayman Islands Hotel Licensing Board, chaired by Tourism Director Rosa Harris, recently approved the licensing of Hotel Indigo, adding 282 rooms to the total available. Three more hotels under construction will add another 600 over the next few years.
Harris said it was a significant moment for the tourism sector as demand for the destination grows. “Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is a stunning property with unique attributes that will appeal to visitors and is an excellent complement to our diverse accommodations portfolio, which includes hotels, villas, condos and guesthouses,” she said.
Dart Executive Vice President Enrique Tasende said plans for the hotel started following the record visitors in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought doubts about whether to proceed with the project. “However, despite those initial difficult months for the world and with a high degree of uncertainty about the future of the travel industry, we had the determination to forge ahead with this idea,” he said.
In the coming years, between in-progress and committed developments in George Town, including ONE GT, Grand Hyatt, and Kailani, as well as a steady increase of Airbnb properties, more rooms will be added to the total, even though Cayman did not reach the record-breaking 2019 numbers last year and continues to track behind that year on the monthly figures so far in 2024.
According to the DoT, there are now 646 properties available as Airbnb listings, many of which were once part of the long-term rental market. As more landlords turn to the more lucrative tourism market, there is an increasing shortage of long-term rentals, which is leading to a rise in rent costs. This development in the tourism market is actually presenting a problem for the sector as low-paid overseas workers struggle to find anywhere to live, which makes recruiting and retaining staff difficult.
The increase in the number of beds available for visitors is also being used as justification for the controversial redevelopment of the airports, including a proposal to extend the runway at ORIA into the North Sound to accommodate flights from long-haul destinations.
“The increased capacity of our room stock supports our drive for more airlift into the destination as we
now have the ability to accommodate more visitors,” said Harris.
“The opening of Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman is the start of an exciting few years for the Cayman Islands tourism industry as we anticipate more hotel developments to be completed and open their doors in 2025. Our goal is to develop new markets and flatten our seasonality, while maintaining quality experiences for visitors and residents. Increased accommodation and airlift are crucial to achieving this goal,” she added.
However, there are a number of controversies relating to the tourism sector, including that it adds to the stresses on the local infrastructure, from beach access to traffic congestion.
In addition, despite the commitments from successive governments to get more Caymanians to work in tourism and hospitality, the proportion of locals employed in the sector remains in decline and new hotels are simply adding to the record-breaking number of work permits, according to people in the industry.
I don’t see growth in hotel room stock as a positive thing for the prosperity of the country of the whole.
This is going to have barely any positive effect on the wider economy. Apart from a few wealthy individuals who own the hotel, this isn’t going to benefit any Caymanians or residents.
Other than the hotel owners the only people who will benefit are those who didn’t even live here before the hotel was built: constructions workers and hotel staff.
Even with room tax, work permit fees, and overnight visitors spending money, I don’t think the positives of growth in room stock outweigh the negatives. At least not in the long term.
Wonder when public beach will finally be fenced off to non Dart guests.
Stop building these concrete jungles. The world is heating up real fast and these buildings are adding to it. Don’t destroy the mangroves, etc, we need them.
Cayman used to be so quaint. Every hotel, road, restaurant and bar made you feel like you were on an island oasis. Now, when you land you see high rise cement buildings, construction and congestion, highways and you no longer feel like you have escaped the city to an island retreat.
Time to halt all Air B&B licenses! They are destroying the rental markets!!!!
Halt all AirBNB licenses for non-Caymanians maybe. Certainly at the very least, it needs to be cut off for those who don’t even reside here permanently.
That is what Venice and Florence are doing. Not halting short-term tourist rentals of homes/apartments, but limiting them.
On the other hand, it is free-enterprise and a person should be allowed to maximize the value of their investment.
How much more of this madness are we t to put up with. I never believed in conspiracy theories but the politicians must be getting paid off. Madam governor is there nothing you can do
This isn’t something to be proud of. We’ve become a more expensive Miami.
So ugly, so unCaribbean, so urban.
Fantastic views over the bypass. Now I don’t have to stay at the Ritz, even though it has added some lovely petrol station gazing from the balcony.
Stay classy…Cay-Miami.
Typical negative whiner that posts on this site. For the roadside rooms, how is that any different than other hotels on the island with some rooms that don’t face SMB? And on the roadside rooms have great views of the North Sound and some nice home and canals in Governors Harbour neighborhood.
The hotel looks like it has several great unique restaurants including a restaurant and lounge on the top floor.
But stay negative….Cay-Miami.