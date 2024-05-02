McTaggart makes pitch to voters over economy

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart delivers a message on government debt

(CNS): Ten months ahead of the expected start of the 2025 election campaign, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has begun campaigning in earnest based on the party’s previous time in office. In a political message, McTaggart, who was finance minister during the last PPM administration, claimed that his party had successfully managed the economy when in office and criticised the current administration’s efforts.

McTaggart said that under the UPM/PACT government, public debt has doubled and unemployment has grown, which has happened during an inflation crisis and a decline in living standards.

“The country is stagnant and the future seems uncertain,” McTaggart said in a video posted on social media. “But you have the power to change course. In the next election, you can choose a new Progressives government that prioritises responsible financial management and the welfare of Caymanians.”

McTaggart took aim at the current administration, beginning under PACT, led by Wayne Panton, and now as the UPM, led by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, for increasing the debt burden from under $250 million to around $500 million. However, the public debt is still well within the range permitted in the Public Management and Finance Law, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 7.3%, well under the 10% limit.

Borrowing had gone mostly towards funding social programmes, such as the power bill subsidies, to meet the fallout costs from COVID and the subsequent global inflation. It is only in this latest budget for 2024/25 that the UPM government is borrowing for capital projects, some of which, such as a new high school on Cayman Brac, are being criticised by the community.

McTaggart claimed that when the Progressives were in office, they used surpluses to invest in infrastructure and reduced the public debt, which he said will cost nearly $40 million in interest and financing costs over the next two years.

However, even with the rising cost of borrowing and the need to borrow more for investment in infrastructure, which the PPM was criticised for neglecting, not least because of the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis, the annual cost of servicing the public debt of around $20 million is still not one of the government’s major budget outlays.

The CIG is spending tens of millions over budget on healthcare provision for locals who are either under- or uninsured. Just last month, Cabinet agreed to allow the health ministry to juggle its appropriations, just four months after the start of this budget cycle, to add another $8 million for healthcare provision for local people, putting it on track for a nearly $25 million overspend this year alone on this expence.

Almost all of the policy advice budget has been cut in the health ministry, and around $3.5 million has been slashed from essential mosquito control. Another half a million has been cut from wellness programmes to meet additional medical bills and needs for elderly or uninsured people and for overseas care.

McTaggart is now asking the government whether it will cut spending on social programs or increase fees and taxes to meet the debt burden, which is relatively low compared to other countries in the region. However, McTaggart said that the level of borrowing, which currently stands at about CI$430 million, is unsustainable — a point of view that has been challenged by the current government.

“It’s a ticking time bomb that threatens our financial stability for generations to come,” the opposition leader said. “We cannot ignore the ripple effects of the PACT/UPM’s financial and economic missteps. Rising unemployment, a cost-of-living crisis and declining living standards are not statistics but the harsh realities our communities face daily. No wonder many Caymanian families and small businesses feel worse off after three years of this PACT/UPM government.”

McTaggart urged voters to choose at the next election a new Progressives government that prioritises responsible financial management and the welfare of Caymanians.

“From 2013 to 2021, Progressives’ leadership sustainably grew the economy, reduced import duties, halved unemployment and created jobs for over 3,000 Caymanians. We used cash to build infrastructure, reduce fees, pay down debt, and strategically invest in our nation’s future,” the PPM leader claimed.

He said that the Progressives had taken a compassionate and sensible approach to the management of the pandemic. “That’s the kind of leadership we need again — compassionate, sensible and unified Progressives’ leadership that prioritises the long-term interests of our people, economy and finances,” he told voters.

However, some of the most pressing problems in Cayman that led voters to oust the PPM have not gone away and have been compounded in the post-pandemic world: overdevelopment, the loss of local access to the natural world, especially the coastline and beaches, the rapid uncontrolled population rise as a result of what many see as years of immigration mismanagement and the gentrification of traditional neighborhoods by the rich elite.

The PPM has been criticised, as have members of the current administration, for pandering, largely due to political financing, to the wants of the country’s largest landowners and developers, who are ignoring the infrastructure needs of local people in favour of catering to the rich elite.

The development of luxury second homes for rich overseas investors has led to a massive increase in work permits to service them, with almost no benefit to the wider community and fuelling socio-economic vicious circles that are almost impossible to break.