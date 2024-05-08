Masked man robs restaurant customers at gunpoint

(CNS): Around midnight on Sunday, a masked man robbed two customers at a restaurant close to the junction of Shedden Road and Dr Roy’s Drive in Central George Town. The man reportedly entered the restaurant armed with what appeared to be a gun and took personal belongings from two people at the undisclosed restaurant. He then left the scene on foot, heading towards Dr Roy’s Drive. No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is now underway and detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and provide information about the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.