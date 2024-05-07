Man shot during another violent weekend

(CNS): During another violent weekend on Grand Cayman, a man who turned up at the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning had a serious gunshot wound, according to the RCIPS. Police were called to a report of gunshots being fired outside a bar located on Eastern Avenue in George Town at around 3:00am on 4 May. Firearms officers who attended the scene found several spent shell casings and learned that the injured man had been taken to the hospital.

Police have opened an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward and provide information about this shooting as well as another gun-related incident over the weekend. In the second incident, one man was stabbed and another narrowly escaped being attacked with a machete when police officers intervened.

Anyone with information about the shooting outside the unnamed bar, believed to be Bananas, is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.