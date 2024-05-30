Man died in the water after boat ran aground

(CNS): A 54-year-old man from Bodden Town died in the very early hours of Wednesday morning after the boat he was in ran onto the reef around Colliers Channel in East End. Although Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers had advised him and another man on board to remain on the boat, he had entered the water to try to enable the rescue of his vessel.

According to a press release about the incident, at about 11:45pm on Tuesday, 28 May, the CICG Operations and Rescue Coordination Centre received a report of a boat in distress off the coast near a resort in East End. It was reported that the vessel had run onto the reef with two men on board. No injuries were reported at that time.

When they arrived, the CICG attempted to rescue the boat, but “unfortunately, due to the position of the vessel on the reef, their efforts proved unsuccessful. The occupants of the vessel were advised that as the tide was rising, they should remain onboard and the vessel should eventually free itself.”

As everyone waited for the sea to rise, one of the men aboard the grounded boat got into the water and requested a tow line from the coastguard vessel. However, as he made his way back with the line to the grounded vessel, he appeared to get into difficulty and became immobile. One of the coastguard officers entered the ocean and pulled him out, but by that time he was unresponsive.

He was taken aboard the coastguard vessel, and officers began CPR as they headed for shore. They were met by EMS, who took the man to the George Town hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Attempts to remove the boat from the reef were unsuccessful. Therefore, the second man was taken aboard the coastguard vessel and transported to the shore, where he was assessed by EMS.

Officials said that a full investigation is now being conducted into the circumstances of the incident.