Man died in the water after boat ran aground
(CNS): A 54-year-old man from Bodden Town died in the very early hours of Wednesday morning after the boat he was in ran onto the reef around Colliers Channel in East End. Although Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers had advised him and another man on board to remain on the boat, he had entered the water to try to enable the rescue of his vessel.
According to a press release about the incident, at about 11:45pm on Tuesday, 28 May, the CICG Operations and Rescue Coordination Centre received a report of a boat in distress off the coast near a resort in East End. It was reported that the vessel had run onto the reef with two men on board. No injuries were reported at that time.
When they arrived, the CICG attempted to rescue the boat, but “unfortunately, due to the position of the vessel on the reef, their efforts proved unsuccessful. The occupants of the vessel were advised that as the tide was rising, they should remain onboard and the vessel should eventually free itself.”
As everyone waited for the sea to rise, one of the men aboard the grounded boat got into the water and requested a tow line from the coastguard vessel. However, as he made his way back with the line to the grounded vessel, he appeared to get into difficulty and became immobile. One of the coastguard officers entered the ocean and pulled him out, but by that time he was unresponsive.
He was taken aboard the coastguard vessel, and officers began CPR as they headed for shore. They were met by EMS, who took the man to the George Town hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Attempts to remove the boat from the reef were unsuccessful. Therefore, the second man was taken aboard the coastguard vessel and transported to the shore, where he was assessed by EMS.
Officials said that a full investigation is now being conducted into the circumstances of the incident.
Category: Local News
CMR shoul dbe sharged criminally for the accoint of this misadventure that they pblished initially. Shocking that she gets away with it every time.
Condolences to the family ! whatever chapter’s the coast guard story is missing they gave the correct advice , when grounded your best bet is to wait for a high tide although it can take hours sometime a foot of water can make a big difference in these situations , I’m sure the coast guard and everyone else wished it ended differently
But then they passed the rope to the guy that didn’t stay in the boat.
This CICG account seems to be missing a chapter or two.
You were there?
Look, this person has obviously been reading all the knee-jerk, ill informed comments on the alternative facts kinda outlet we all know and love.
Firstly, thoughts for the deceased man. Secondly, quit making wutless comments about the death unless you were there.
The idiots calling out RCIPS, the CPR skills etc. get a grip ffs.
Unfortunate outcome aside, in the context of gun, ammo, drug and human trafficking interdiction efforts, is it generally accepted by the Coast Guard as normal for two men to be loitering out in a boat at a vulnerable security threshold, ie sea channel entrance, at midnight on a Tuesday night? Is it not suspicious that one of the men wanted to pre-empt the Coast Guard’s approach, and disobey expressed instruction, by jumping into the water for a rope? Did person B discard contraband while person A’s EMS situation was being handled? What was the boat size, cargo, expressed intentions for being there at that hour? These are all reasonable queries that ought to have been reflected in the situation report.