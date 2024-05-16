Man charged and remanded over serious assault
(CNS): Patrick McKenzie (49) from West Bay has been charged with a list of offences in relation to a violent assault. He is accused of entering a woman’s home Monday morning and stabbing her multiple times. McKenzie appeared in court Thursday facing charges of aggravated burglary, wounding with intent, common assault and criminal trespass. He was remanded in custody and was expected to return to court on 24 May.
