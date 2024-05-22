Loggerhead turtle rescued from man-made groyne

Loggerhead turtle rescue (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): A female loggerhead turtle that tried to nest on a beach became trapped in a man-made groyne and was rescued by members of the public and conservation officers Tuesday morning. The Department of Environment said this was an unfortunate example of why man-made structures on nesting beaches are so dangerous for these endangered species.

CNS understands that this loggerhead was trapped in the Beach Bay area, an active nesting beach where developers have planning permission for a hotel that will include more man-made structures near the coast, putting these iconic marine creatures at further risk.

Loggerhead nesting season is now underway, and green sea turtles are expected to start nesting in the coming weeks. However, there is a growing amount of threats to the animals as they return to the beach to lay their eggs and for the babies once they hatch.

In this latest incident, the rescued turtle had attempted to nest on the beach but went back to sea along the concrete pathway. She then either crawled or fell into the rocks, getting herself wedged in a crevice in the groyne. This has been in place for several decades, but an increasing number of structures have added to the hazards faced by these endangered species as they try to survive.

“This is an unfortunate example of why man-made structures on nesting beaches are so dangerous to turtles and also why it’s always recommended that proposed developments take turtle nesting and other environmental considerations into account at the design phase,” a spokesperson from the DoE said in a social media post.

If you see a sea turtle in danger, please call the 24-hour Turtle Hotline at 938-NEST (938-6378).