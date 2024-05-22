Loggerhead turtle rescued from man-made groyne
(CNS): A female loggerhead turtle that tried to nest on a beach became trapped in a man-made groyne and was rescued by members of the public and conservation officers Tuesday morning. The Department of Environment said this was an unfortunate example of why man-made structures on nesting beaches are so dangerous for these endangered species.
CNS understands that this loggerhead was trapped in the Beach Bay area, an active nesting beach where developers have planning permission for a hotel that will include more man-made structures near the coast, putting these iconic marine creatures at further risk.
Loggerhead nesting season is now underway, and green sea turtles are expected to start nesting in the coming weeks. However, there is a growing amount of threats to the animals as they return to the beach to lay their eggs and for the babies once they hatch.
In this latest incident, the rescued turtle had attempted to nest on the beach but went back to sea along the concrete pathway. She then either crawled or fell into the rocks, getting herself wedged in a crevice in the groyne. This has been in place for several decades, but an increasing number of structures have added to the hazards faced by these endangered species as they try to survive.
“This is an unfortunate example of why man-made structures on nesting beaches are so dangerous to turtles and also why it’s always recommended that proposed developments take turtle nesting and other environmental considerations into account at the design phase,” a spokesperson from the DoE said in a social media post.
If you see a sea turtle in danger, please call the 24-hour Turtle Hotline at 938-NEST (938-6378).
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
I have observed greedy waterfront property owners extending structures and improvements and objects far beyond their property. Why don’t we enforce public property rights to the mean high tide mark?
That foolfool turtle belongs in the pot.
This trend of irresponsible construction in nesting zones needs to be reversed. Developers and owners need to be forced to remove man made structures at their own expense or face a serious kicking in the groin along with jail time.
that would require enforcement officers actually doing their job regardless of income and status…..so that’s not happening. the destruction of this Island is our fault because we demand nothing from our elected officials and laws make corrupt senior civil servants almost untouchable.
Dwayne has chosen turtle meat for out national food dish.
He should be doing more to protect turtles and those nesting turtles.
We said this would happen and why that beach development should not be allowed and here’s the proof. We need a more preventative approach from planning.
But the Mandarin soon come right? I mean they’ve moved the sign from Barefoot Beach
all the way to Beach Bay and everything.
Cayman just can’t help itself when it comes to preserving anything special about the place.
Have you looked at the MO website? They very much imply that Beach Bay is “theirs”.
Thank you to our world class civil service. One day soon the public will appreciate all that you do.