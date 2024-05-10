Little Cayman airport plan risks drastic change

Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman

(CNS): The proposal to move the airport on Little Cayman to a site owned by the Cayman Islands Airport Authority in the centre of this least developed island could have far-reaching implications for its fundamental character, according to a document prepared by the Environmental Assessment Board Subcommittee of the National Conservation Council.

The project itself would have a direct harmful impact on the island’s natural habitat, but in addition, an airport accommodating larger planes would increase the population and lead to accelerated development, undermining the quality of life and tranquillity currently enjoyed by residents and tourists.

The proposed project would negatively impact the island’s native flora and fauna as well as migratory birds. However, there are also concerns that the new airport would drastically and irrevocably change the unique cultural identity of the smallest Cayman Island.

“The island’s cultural identity is rooted in its traditional heritage, tight-knit community and historical connection to seafaring,” the Department of Environment said in the scoping opinion undertaken ahead of the EIA process for the project.

This month, the CIAA began the bidding process to find consultants to draw up terms of reference for EIAs of proposed changes at the three airports, as reported by CNS.

While there are major environmental considerations for the planned work on Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman, the project on Little Cayman has raised a catalogue of concerns. “The smallness of the island, combined with its low population and relative isolation have all contributed to the unique character of Little Cayman,” the DoE said.

“Little Cayman includes several areas that have been shortlisted for UNESCO World Heritage status to recognise places of outstanding natural or cultural value. The island has a small population, and remains largely undeveloped… an influx of tourists and potentially new residents facilitated by the improved accessibility can lead to cultural changes to local community dynamics and risks the dilution of the island’s unique cultural identity.”

The cultural heritage of Little Cayman is closely tied to the natural environment, and changes caused by a bigger airport will likely have a knock-on effect, with increased pressure on resources resulting in an increase in visitors and the corresponding population increase to accommodate the additional arrivals.

The potential for over-development on Little Cayman has fuelled real concern among residents, and the DoE has noted that the threat is further enhanced “in the absence of a Development Plan for the island”.

The existing Edward Bodden Airfield on Little Cayman operates under an exemption from the Civil Aviation Authority permitting the use of any de Havilland DHC-6 (DHC-6-300) operated by Cayman Airways Express.

To adhere to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, the airport management team has stated that it must be modified to meet regulations and is at high risk of having the exemption and operations certificate revoked if changes are not implemented soon — something that the authority has been claiming for decades.

During a public consultation most residents have made it clear they do not want the airport to move or to be extensively modified. The CIAA identified several alternatives but, despite the wishes of the local population, has dismissed most of them. However, the DoE has said the consultants must look more closely and seek further information about the alternatives and the approach used to select or discount them. In the end the experts have said there should be an assessment of the other options considered against each other.

The plan for this new airfield includes a 5000-foot runway and 240-meter runway end safety areas. A new airport terminal to meet requirements for capacity, security and passenger processing, an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) tender shelter, landside access and parking are also in the plans.

The proposed site consists of dry shrubland and seasonally flooded mangroves with some man-modified areas. It is very close to the Booby Pond Nature Reserve and Rookery, designated as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention. It is also home to a breeding colony of magnificent frigatebirds.

The dry shrubland provides habitat for the endemic Sister Islands rock iguana, a protected species. The access road also cuts across habitat that is home to Little Cayman’s endemic snail, Cerion nanus, a critically endangered species protected under the law that The American Scientist calls “the rarest snail in the world“.

Aside from the obvious negative impacts that the noise and vibrations from the construction and operation of an airport will have on such a small island, the clearing of a large area of seasonally flooded mangrove shrubland could significantly affect the resiliency of the island to flooding in severe storms. Little Cayman is low-lying, and the new airport would be vulnerable to climate change, especially sea level rise.

Groundwater may be affected, and with a number of residential and commercial properties in the immediate vicinity of the proposed airport, the water quality and drainage are likely to be a concern.

The potential for increased stormwater runoff could lead to erosion, flooding and sedimentation of nearby water bodies. Inadequate stormwater management could lead to oil, grease, chemicals and heavy metals being washed into nearby water bodies and groundwater, causing pollution to the island’s pristine natural habitat.