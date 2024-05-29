Law to be tightened to cover 3D and kit guns

(CNS): An extensive amendment bill has been drafted to replace the Firearms Law to help police meet some of the challenges they face regarding guns and keep up with changing technology.

The legislation, which is expected to go before parliament next month, prohibits, among other things, 3D-printed guns and parts and empowers the police commissioner to collect ballistic signatures and other gun-related forensics.

The bill also increases the already relatively high mandatory minimum sentence for possession of a gun, regardless of whether or not it is used in a crime, from seven years to ten for a guilty plea and to 15 years from ten for defendants convicted after trial.

Firearms have been dominating the headlines over the last few years, and Police Commissioner Kurt Walton has said that some young men in Cayman have an “insatiable appetite for guns”. With a string of unsolved armed robberies and shootings in recent years and some 90 illegal guns that have been used in crimes currently on the streets, local legislators had committed to amending the law to tighten up loopholes and meet the growing illegal possession.

The amendment bill published on Friday will replace the current act, which was passed 16 years ago. According to the “objects and reasons” for the bill, it will provide a new definition of “firearm” to cover privately made 3D and kit guns as well as accessories and all prohibited firearm parts. The law will prohibit gun owners from securing a licence for any 3D-printed weapons or parts.

Anyone convicted of possessing and using such weapons could face up to 35 years in jail, which is longer than the 30-year statutory life sentence for murder.

The supporting memo for the legislation states that these changes are in recognition of the global challenge being faced by police, where access to software facilitates the creation of guns with three-dimensional printing technology.

In a recent case, charges against a Canadian-Israeli-Russian national who had imported three unlicensed guns when he came to work here were dismissed on a technicality. The defendant had declared them under a section of the old law that relates to people who have legal firearms aboard a boat or private jet. The new bill closes this loophole.

The proposed legislation, which is understood to have full support among MPs and is expected to pass, also introduces a new offence relating to the alteration of a firearm or conversion of anything into a gun. This section of the bill also prohibits anything that alters the ballistic signature or tampering with marks on a weapon.

The insertion of another new section into the principal act empowers the police commissioner to collect and store physical and digital ballistic signatures and information relating to the use of guns. Cayman now has a busy ballistics hub, which was established several years ago and well after the current legislation was passed in 2008.

The law is also being amended to add members of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard to the list of people who can legally possess a firearm, ammunition, bullet-proof vest, prohibited device or prohibited weapon in the course of their work.