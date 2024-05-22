Inflation rate at odds with real life experience

(CNS): The first quarter inflation rate for 2024 was 1.5% above the rate for the first three months of 2023 and around 0.3% higher than the rate at the end of the year, according to the Economics and Statistics Office. But with inflation running so high in the Cayman Islands over the last three years, even though the rate is now slowing, the lived experience for many families is that they remain in crisis.

The latest Consumer Price Index Report reveals some significant price increases and some minor declines. For example, the cost of education has risen, driven by a 10.9% increase in secondary private school fees. There was also a 7.4% increase in the cost of communication and an increase of more than 11% in rent. Utilities increased by 2.6%, healthcare by 2.5%, and food and drink by 1.1%

The cost of transportation declined by 2.7%. However, this was largely due to a drop in airfare, which has far less influence than other transport costs on the budget of ordinary families and therefore provided very little reprieve. Similarly, the 1.9% decline in the cost of restaurants and hotels will also have given very little comfort to ordinary families whose monthly bills have doubled over the last couple of years.

The 1.1% increase in food is also misleading as there was a 9.5% rise in the average price of some food products. Cooking oils increased by 8.9%, sugar and snacks by almost 6%, and vegetables by 2.4%. Fruit and dairy were the only food categories that dropped in price.

While families juggle paying their ever-growing bills, very few have seen their earnings increase by anything like the amount needed to match runaway inflation since the pandemic. In 2021, inflation reached a peak of over 12%, and while the rate of inflation has slowed since then, it has continued to increase at that peak level quarter after quarter.