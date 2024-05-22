Inflation rate at odds with real life experience
(CNS): The first quarter inflation rate for 2024 was 1.5% above the rate for the first three months of 2023 and around 0.3% higher than the rate at the end of the year, according to the Economics and Statistics Office. But with inflation running so high in the Cayman Islands over the last three years, even though the rate is now slowing, the lived experience for many families is that they remain in crisis.
The latest Consumer Price Index Report reveals some significant price increases and some minor declines. For example, the cost of education has risen, driven by a 10.9% increase in secondary private school fees. There was also a 7.4% increase in the cost of communication and an increase of more than 11% in rent. Utilities increased by 2.6%, healthcare by 2.5%, and food and drink by 1.1%
The cost of transportation declined by 2.7%. However, this was largely due to a drop in airfare, which has far less influence than other transport costs on the budget of ordinary families and therefore provided very little reprieve. Similarly, the 1.9% decline in the cost of restaurants and hotels will also have given very little comfort to ordinary families whose monthly bills have doubled over the last couple of years.
The 1.1% increase in food is also misleading as there was a 9.5% rise in the average price of some food products. Cooking oils increased by 8.9%, sugar and snacks by almost 6%, and vegetables by 2.4%. Fruit and dairy were the only food categories that dropped in price.
While families juggle paying their ever-growing bills, very few have seen their earnings increase by anything like the amount needed to match runaway inflation since the pandemic. In 2021, inflation reached a peak of over 12%, and while the rate of inflation has slowed since then, it has continued to increase at that peak level quarter after quarter.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
None of the elected representatives care. The middle class is shaking and moving towards collapsing.
Anyone can see the US money supply chart…. they are printing 1 trillion every 100 days. Because we are anchored to the USD that printing in the US has for effect to steal from the savings of those on islands who have USD or KYD savings. Money printing is a cheap and dirty way for politicians to do what they want to do without raising taxes, and the cost (inflation) is spread over an entire populations.
Wish we could go back to the days of honest hard-money… like gold-backed (or now bitcoin-backed) USD. Would really prevent the US government from printing like mad the way it is now.
it called GREED! NOT INFLATION …LOL
The most expensive place in the world to live keeps getting more expensive.
What the ESO needs to show us is the net increase in the cost of living as compared to the net increase in salaries for the median income families.
In other words, normal people who don’t get to negotiate their salaries and benefits package, what impact has the total inflation over the last 5 years had on their lives.
This comes down the same point I have made about stats, particularly CIG stats on numerous other comments… stats are unreliable and useless based on poor or selective data, never reflecting the reality.
Insurance of all types keeps going up up up.
The same issue is occurring in most countries. Inflation is dropping but prices remain up.
Yup-that’s why I can’t wait to get off this island after 15 years. Owning a home has also become exorbitant with insurance and maintenance costs skyrocketing. Salaries are not keeping up at all.
To be clear, even if the rate of increase is slowing, and it very much depends on the basket of goods ESO uses, the bottom line is that prices continue to increase
If government is going to continue overspending, at least build a light rail system.
or do anything at all to show where the $1bn+ has gone….
Inflation is the hidden tax governments impose upon the populace by irresponsible and needless overspending.
Sound familiar JuJu? Anyone?
you can’t trust cig to produce honest realistic stats on inflation…
reality is cig(past and present) over last 25 years has done little to nothing about tackling cost of living and cost of doing business here. any comment mrs governor?
cig is funded largely by money laundering fees and a property boom based on similar illicit money. house of card soon falls…
Let’s go to a gold backed currency and dump the US Dollar before it. ollapses completely.
yea Gaddafi tried to get the get the whole of Africa to do that, ask him how that went. best we can hope for is that BRICS dont something along that line and follow suit thereafter.
Because corporations used inflation as a thinly veiled cover to raise margins, but those increases haven’t been reversed.
Wages did not rise to compensate and now people are feeling the crunch.
I look forward to record earnings and dividends for the haves. And to the have-nots, may the odds be ever in your favour.
Watermelons were on sale for $18 the other day. Everyday low prices,eh?
We have regular inflation to contend with, plus the ridiculous mark-ups that some local vendors seem to think they can get away with the smokescreen that it creates.
The unfortunate thing is. they are getting away with it!
The biggest contributor to inflation is the price of housing. And in Cayman, people are causing the housing shortage by taking properties off the long term rental market to rent them exclusively on a short term basis via airbnb. Some are doing this with multiple properties as a business. This should be stopped by law. Renting a spare room is fine, but what is actually happening is now having an economic impact on the island as a whole. If the government wants to sit on its hands and not stop this, deal with what you have allowed to happen! But hey, let’s fly to Barbados!!!!
To some a long term rental property is similar to a spare room but I understand your point.
Consider that uber was banned to protect the taxi cartel yet their fares remain extortionary.
Property owners have higher mortgages/insurance etc. as well. It’s hard to blame them for trying to survive in this inflationary environment by offering short term rentals.
Truth is everyone is feeling the pinch except our elected officials who are paid to very well to find solutions.
Priced out of Paradise!
Well said! Article could have also included car insurance prices has gone up and car repairs are outrageous. Shopping buying in bulk at CostUless helps but still tough. Don’t think supply chain disruptions are still the reason anymore pandemic too long ago.