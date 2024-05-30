Imitation gun found on school bus

Cayman News Service

(CNS): Police were called to an unidentified school on Thursday morning after campus security reported finding an imitation firearm during a search of a school bus parked on the compound. In a very short press release, the RCIPS said the replica gun had been recovered and that an investigation was ongoing. However, the police said there are currently no safety concerns regarding staff or students. CNS will publish further information on this news story as and when it is received.

