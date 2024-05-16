Handel cuts new deal with Dart to take on Royal Palms

Handel Whittaker (photo credit: Dart)

(CNS): Handel Whittaker has cut a new deal with Dart to take over the derelict Royal Palms site that the corporation bought over six years ago but then allowed it to fall into a state of disrepair. Whittaker operated Calico Jack’s until it closed when Dart ended his lease there in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. According to a press release, he will bring a similar vibe to this new beach bar, which he plans to open by the end of November.

Since acquiring the site in September 2017, Dart has not made any applications to develop what was once a very popular spot with both locals and visitors. Although the developer has hinted about a future resort there, the site has been left to deteriorate.

In the wake of Tropical Storm Ian in 2022, Dart engaged in a clean-up operation following discussions with the Department of Environment. The beach there began disappearing several years ago, largely due to the hard structures built on the dynamic beach and the knock-on effect from many other inappropriate structures in the area built too close to the water.

At the time of the clean-up, the DoE said that Royal Palms presented an opportunity for a managed retreat and advised Dart to tear down the old bar and let the beach recover.

Although Grand Cayman experienced relatively mild storm conditions with TS Ian, the sea wall had nevertheless crumbled into the sea, and the DoE said that this demonstrated “how inappropriately sited development can result in high public and private cost from chronic beach erosion, damage to structures, and risk to the public”.

Advice supplied by coastal engineering experts Olsen Associates indicated that the site had ample upland space to retreat from the sea and provided an excellent opportunity to restore a reliable sand beach. While Dart has still not agreed to do this, it was allowed to remove the seawall because of the safety hazard it presented and to prevent further damage to the marine environment.

Since then, nothing has happened at the site, which has fallen into further disrepair. However, Whittaker and his partners plan to reinvent the old location with a new version of Calico Jack’s under a new name, creating an attraction for cruise tourists during the day and offering a casual evening venue for eating and drinking.

“When I closed Calico’s a few years ago during the COVID shutdown, I promised I’d be back,” he said in the release “People have been asking me when I’m coming back. I’ve kept my promise and I’m delighted to get moving on bringing life back to Royal Palms in a way that people would expect of me.”

Robert Weekley, a senior VP at Dart, said the group continues to “evaluate our long-term plans”, but in the meantime, they decided it was best to work with someone with an established track record on possible options. “Mr Whittaker expressed a desire to utilise the location and we got the ball rolling. We believe this is a win-win for all involved and provides further economic stimulus during the refurbishment and operations,” he said.

However, refurbishment of the site, including a new wooden deck, will be subject to planning approval, and Whittaker will have to address the problem of the site now being extremely close to the sea and ensure the safe re-opening of the venue without further damage to the marine environment.

The release said that Whittaker has already initiated discussions with the relevant government agencies, including the Department of Environment. He plans to install turtle-friendly lighting and measures to mitigate any noise pollution for those staying at the neighbouring condos.