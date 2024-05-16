Handel cuts new deal with Dart to take on Royal Palms
(CNS): Handel Whittaker has cut a new deal with Dart to take over the derelict Royal Palms site that the corporation bought over six years ago but then allowed it to fall into a state of disrepair. Whittaker operated Calico Jack’s until it closed when Dart ended his lease there in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. According to a press release, he will bring a similar vibe to this new beach bar, which he plans to open by the end of November.
Since acquiring the site in September 2017, Dart has not made any applications to develop what was once a very popular spot with both locals and visitors. Although the developer has hinted about a future resort there, the site has been left to deteriorate.
In the wake of Tropical Storm Ian in 2022, Dart engaged in a clean-up operation following discussions with the Department of Environment. The beach there began disappearing several years ago, largely due to the hard structures built on the dynamic beach and the knock-on effect from many other inappropriate structures in the area built too close to the water.
At the time of the clean-up, the DoE said that Royal Palms presented an opportunity for a managed retreat and advised Dart to tear down the old bar and let the beach recover.
Although Grand Cayman experienced relatively mild storm conditions with TS Ian, the sea wall had nevertheless crumbled into the sea, and the DoE said that this demonstrated “how inappropriately sited development can result in high public and private cost from chronic beach erosion, damage to structures, and risk to the public”.
Advice supplied by coastal engineering experts Olsen Associates indicated that the site had ample upland space to retreat from the sea and provided an excellent opportunity to restore a reliable sand beach. While Dart has still not agreed to do this, it was allowed to remove the seawall because of the safety hazard it presented and to prevent further damage to the marine environment.
Since then, nothing has happened at the site, which has fallen into further disrepair. However, Whittaker and his partners plan to reinvent the old location with a new version of Calico Jack’s under a new name, creating an attraction for cruise tourists during the day and offering a casual evening venue for eating and drinking.
“When I closed Calico’s a few years ago during the COVID shutdown, I promised I’d be back,” he said in the release “People have been asking me when I’m coming back. I’ve kept my promise and I’m delighted to get moving on bringing life back to Royal Palms in a way that people would expect of me.”
Robert Weekley, a senior VP at Dart, said the group continues to “evaluate our long-term plans”, but in the meantime, they decided it was best to work with someone with an established track record on possible options. “Mr Whittaker expressed a desire to utilise the location and we got the ball rolling. We believe this is a win-win for all involved and provides further economic stimulus during the refurbishment and operations,” he said.
However, refurbishment of the site, including a new wooden deck, will be subject to planning approval, and Whittaker will have to address the problem of the site now being extremely close to the sea and ensure the safe re-opening of the venue without further damage to the marine environment.
The release said that Whittaker has already initiated discussions with the relevant government agencies, including the Department of Environment. He plans to install turtle-friendly lighting and measures to mitigate any noise pollution for those staying at the neighbouring condos.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Food and Drink
It was a ghastly place before with crappy too loud music, and underdressed grotesque monsters swarming around. Please don’t bother bringing it back.
Nice to hear! Royal Palms in its prime on Sundays sunset brunch after party was by far the best party setting in Cayman!
Both facilities are built too close to the water and contribute to beach erosion. Dart is too cheap to move them back.
Will there be buses to take the cruise ship passengers there or a conveyor belt?
Unforunately Handel’s Hands will be Handcuffed on this by Dart. let’s not forget Dart was behind the original closure along with Calicos. We can forget about this being anything like the old Royal Palms. $15 dollar cocktails+18% gratuity, a highfalutin beach bar for the elite is what’s in store. Just like everything else new that opens around here now. Nothing left for actual locals.
Priced out of Paradise
Finally some good news. Great opportunity for a Caymanian to put some local hospitality back on Seven Mile Beach. Wishing Handel the best of luck!
Please have live music
but not on a sunday!!!!!!
Is that a caterpillar under his nose or have his eyebrows come down for a drink ?
Need to clarify the headline. They are not re-opening Royal Palms the beach front bar. They are re-opening the pool and restaurant close to the parking lot.
Is it going to have a new name like what ‘calicos’ has unfortunately become?
It’s going to be called “Your Mom”
dart is doing what many caymanians should have done! lease instead of selling! hijats! lol
Yeah, why don’t those moron Caymanians just inherit a styrofoam empire and have virtually-unlimited amounts of money and therefore be able to land bank? What are they, “hijats” or something? 🙄🙄🤦♂️
Happy that Handels involved, the others…not so much
Handel out front as always.
Good to see he has a handle on the situation. I wish him good fortune.
Maybe he can bring 60% of the beachfront back.
DART should not have any more applications heard or approved in the Cayman Islands until they deal with their derelict property portfolio and regularise their obligations and deliverables under previous agreements. There should be serious consideration to re-appropriating properties that are not being kept up to prescribed standards. Take down the tunnels, take down the Hyatt. Cancel PAD project and remove them from DEH contract negotiations. Time’s up.
The various derelict properties are truly a disgrace. A billionaire hoarder is still a hoarder.
It was derelict for 14 years prior to Dart buying
Careful what you wish for.
the “tunnel” is to there as a wall for Ken’s property. He couldn’t build a tall stone wall so he tricked everyone and built a tunnel there instead and said it would be used for something productive. As one can see, it is just to block off everyone else
Well done Handel… hope you will have control over who in high office hangs out there , to pester women , and those who conduct their clandestine business.
Wishing you luck.
Not all heros wear capes! Thank you sir!