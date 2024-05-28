Gunman mugs victim in George Town parking lot

(CNS): Police have opened another armed robbery investigation after two men were mugged at gunpoint in a parking lot on Rock Hole Road, George Town, on Saturday night. Two people were approached by an unknown man carrying what appeared to be a gun. One of them fled on foot but the other was robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash

After getting the money, the robber fled. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. No arrests have been made so far.

Police said the suspect was between 5’8″ and 5’10”, of dark complexion and probably in his late 20s. He was wearing a black hat, black hoodie, black pants and shoes and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.