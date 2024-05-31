Gun seized after early morning West Bay raid

Recovered Firearm and Magazines on 30 May 2024

(CNS): A 56-year-old man from West Bay and a 47-year-old woman from George Town were arrested early Thursday morning following a raid at a house off North West Point Road that resulted in a gun and a collection of magazines and ammunition being seized.

The RCIPS said that officers had cause to conduct the search under the Firearms Act and found a backpack which had a firearm and three magazines inside, including a standard magazine, an extended magazine, and a drum-style magazine, two of which contained ammunition.

The police officers also found a bag containing what they suspected to be cocaine and a smaller bag containing ganja, though the quantity has not been disclosed. The couple were arrested on suspicion of possessing ganja, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlicensed ammunition.

The man and woman were said to still be in custody yesterday evening as the investigation continues.