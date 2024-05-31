Gov’t dismisses asbestos danger at CIFEC campus

CIFEC entrance (photo credit: DES)

(CNS): The potential threat posed by the discovery of asbestos at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre during a pre-demolition inspection more than a year ago has been dismissed by officials despite the well-documented dangers of this material. Officials from the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services said in a release that technical experts had advised them “that the hazard only exists if asbestos particles become airborne through disturbance” and that “there is no health risk to anyone at CIFEC from asbestos exposure”.

The release issued on Friday said, “We want to reassure parents, students, staff and the general public that the safety of everyone at CIFEC remains our top priority.” However, the government has been aware since February last year of the presence of the hazardous material, which can cause asbestosis, cancer and mesothelioma.

Officials said that during a routine pre-demolition inspection in early 2023, the asbestos-containing materials were identified in certain sections of the existing CIFEC buildings.

“However, these materials were found to be in good condition and did not present an airborne hazard,” the release said. “Upon this discovery, we immediately consulted technical experts who advised the materials posed no immediate health risk as long as they remained undisturbed.”

The facility is due to be demolished as part of the redevelopment of the John Gray High School campus and the broader government school estates off Walkers Road. CIFEC will move to the old George Hicks school site, though that part of the project has been delayed. Students and staff have continued to attend classes in the old building since the worrying discovery. However, the final phase of the new JGHS campus is expected to be completed in July.

Because the building continues to be used, precautionary measures were taken, such as enhanced air quality protocols, including air scrubbing, dehumidification, deep cleaning of all occupied areas and a/c systems, and more rigorous cleaning across campus were implemented.

“We were fully transparent by promptly informing the principal, staff and parents about the findings and the preventative steps taken to ensure safety,” officials said in the first broader public release about the finding of asbestos. “The well-being of our students and staff is our paramount concern. We have diligently followed expert guidance to eliminate potential risks while CIFEC remains at the current premises. The planned relocation in July 2024 will permanently resolve this situation.”

Once CIFEC relocates, the asbestos materials will be removed under the supervision of the Department of Environmental Health before the old buildings are demolished

“We understand the public’s concerns about asbestos. However, technical experts advise that the hazard only exists if asbestos particles become airborne through disturbance. Based on this advice, we can confirm there is no health risk to anyone at CIFEC from asbestos exposure,” the officials added in the statement.

