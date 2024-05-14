Global coral bleaching will degrade local reefs

Bleaching at Spotts Reef taken in October 2023 (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is facing the possibility of further degradation of its reefs as another coral bleaching event is impacting reefs around the world this year. According to experts at the Department of Environment, our coral reefs are slowly dying, and every year we can expect fewer of them to bounce back for another season. Like many countries in this region, The Cayman Islands is under a NOAA bleach watch as the reefs become evermore vulnerable to a warming planet.

“As sea temperatures have steadily risen over the past several decades, our reefs have undergone repeated stressors, making them increasingly vulnerable to diseases like stoney coral tissue loss disease,” DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin told CNS.

“The bleaching event last year and the one expected this summer are evidence we have likely moved into a more consistent pattern of ocean warming, so we can really only expect our reefs to become continually more vulnerable as they simply do not have enough time to recover in any meaningful way between events. The result is, and will be, mass reef degradation over time,” he added.

Austin explained that bleaching events might be more significant in some years than others, but over time, coral cover will continue to disappear, as it has been doing over the last few decades.

“This summer, we are likely to see another bleaching event where the vast majority of visible corals are presenting as fully bleached,” he said in response to questions. “As sea temps recover, it is quite possible that many bleached corals will not regain their natural colour or health as quickly, if at all.”

Austin explained that as the seas warm and essential grazers like sea urchins and reef fish populations fall prey to disease and over-fishing, algae levels increase and literally suffocate the corals. “Long-term monitoring has shown consistent degradation of coral cover and general health over the last 25 years.”

With local reefs already suffering from SCTLD and record-breaking ocean temperatures, this bleaching event will add to the stress on local reefs. Dr Croy McCoy, the DoE Marine Resource Unit manager, said much is still unknown about this disease, but the more stress there is on the reef, the more vulnerable it is.

“It is likely a safe assumption that a coral head infected with SCTLD would be more susceptible to bleaching simply because it’s already in a weakened state,” he said. “Conversely, SCTLD would actually be somewhat mitigated in a bleached coral since the disease targets the zooxanthellae algae which the bleaching would already have removed from the coral.”

The marine expert said that work is being conducted here in Cayman and around the world in coral scientific communities to develop coral nurseries and coral banks. The goal is to breed corals resilient to the stressors of climate change and eventually attempt to repopulate the reefs to help slow down degradation and build resilience.

“Though extremely costly, ambitious and incredibly challenged on many levels, there are coral labs around the world showing signs of growth success,” he said. “The Foster’s Group has generously donated two coral spawning labs which allow DoE’s marine research unit to breed and grow corals in a lab environment and also expose them to a number of variables to research the effects.”

But even the most optimum coral species for lab work grow only a centimetre or two per year, so the DoE is hoping to secure support to expand the lab to include a larger, open-air coral-growing facility capable of growing thousands of corals at a time for two to five years before planting them back out on the reef.

“This would also allow us to continue to test their resiliency under various lighting, chemistry and temperature combinations and select the best ones for reintroduction into the wild,” McCoy said. “While growing thousands of genetically resilient corals in large outdoor fields is at the forefront of coral research technology, we would be remiss to forget that global emissions of greenhouse gases, especially CO₂, are the actual underlying cause of our warming planet.”

McCoy pointed out that Cayman remains the greatest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in the region despite being one of the smallest countries.

“Like the rest of the world, we too have a responsibility to not only reduce our carbon footprint but also to protect the elements that provide resiliency, including our mangrove forests, seagrass beds and indeed coral reefs from human impacts like habitat loss, coastal development and dredging, and nutrient runoff,” he added.

The Cayman Islands are the tops of underwater mountains, and our coastal shelf is narrow, but the ecosystems run vertically for thousands of meters around all three islands. “Cayman is quite literally built on and from coral reefs, which are essentially dying before our eyes,” McCoy said.

Austin said that Cayman needs to reduce carbon emission outputs, employ more comprehensive air and water quality standards, and incorporate sustainable design practices into our building and development models.

He said that Cayman could still prepare for some of the challenges climate change will bring by investing in coral nurseries, maintaining the immeasurable benefits of our mangrove wetlands, dry forests and active beaches, and respecting current and future regulations around native species conservation.

“The challenges remain regardless. It is simply a matter of how we choose to act now, knowing what we know,” Austin added.