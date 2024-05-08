‘Gangsta’ makes threats to kill on social media
(CNS): A local man made a poor effort to disguise himself while making a threatening video that circulated on social media this weekend. The video, which is now under investigation by the RCIPS, shows the man talking about shooting and killing people. Although he wore a mask made from a t-shirt, it is still possible to see his features at certain angles, and he made no effort to disguise his voice. Most of the threats he made were generic, but he singled out at least one individual.
In response to CNS inquiries, the RCIPS said that they were investigating the threats made to kill, but they gave no further details about the man and whether or not he is already known to the police.
The individual posted the video on an Instagram private account in the name of 23.3bi6xx. However, the video was shared across other social media accounts.
Cayman’s gone to the dogs. And we have no one to blame but ourselves, Caymanians. We don’t train our young ones at home, and this is the result. This is why our country is leaving us behind.
According to what was said in the comments, the actual owner of that account is in prison. So who is the guy behind the red mask???!!! I trust the RCIPS will arrest him ASAP to prevent another mass shooting. Saying he’s going to spray a crowd of innocent people to get to his target should be considered a terroristic threat in my opinion.
Is he a voter?
That BOY needs help get him and lock him up.
Stupid, Cyber security pros gonna find him and get him charged.
Just need to keep him in prison after that.