‘Gangsta’ makes threats to kill on social media

Still photo from the threatening video

(CNS): A local man made a poor effort to disguise himself while making a threatening video that circulated on social media this weekend. The video, which is now under investigation by the RCIPS, shows the man talking about shooting and killing people. Although he wore a mask made from a t-shirt, it is still possible to see his features at certain angles, and he made no effort to disguise his voice. Most of the threats he made were generic, but he singled out at least one individual.

In response to CNS inquiries, the RCIPS said that they were investigating the threats made to kill, but they gave no further details about the man and whether or not he is already known to the police.

The individual posted the video on an Instagram private account in the name of 23.3bi6xx. However, the video was shared across other social media accounts.