Four Cubans detained by CBC in Cayman Brac

(CNS): Four men who reached Cayman Brac aboard a small wooden boat at around 5:30am on Tuesday were detained by customs officers after they opted not to continue their journey. Officials said the migrants are being processed in accordance with established CBC protocols. This is the second vessel carrying Cuban migrants to enter local waters in the last week after seven men aboard a makeshift boat passed through Grand Cayman on 9 May. That group chose to press on.

This group of Cuban migrants is unrelated to the as yet unidentified group of irregular migrants that arrived in Cayman Brac on Tuesday in a sailboat and who are also in CBC detention.