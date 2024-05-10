Fire crews tackle brush fire in Savannah

Wildfire in Savannah (from social media)

(CNS): On Thursday, the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) tackled a large bushfire that ignited between the Agriculture Pavilion and Pedro Castle Road in Bodden Town that afternoon. Firefighters had the fire under control Thursday night, but crews continued to manage the situation. Chief Fire Officer Randy Rankin said every precaution was being taken to ensure the safety of residents and their property.

“[B]ased on swift action by the firefighters, the fire has been contained. A few hot spots remain, and the officers will stay on the scene to monitor the situation closely and ensure the area is safe,” Rankin stated.

CIFS has not indicated how the fire started but said that while the fire has been contained, there may be visible smoke in the area until the hot spots completely burn out. The CIFS continues to encourage residents to follow any instructions provided by the emergency team.