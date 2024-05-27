‘Fierce advocate’ leaving after eight years at OAG helm

Sue Winspear

(CNS): After eight years as auditor general of the Cayman Islands, Sue Winspear will be stepping down from the post before the end of the year. Governor Jane Owen described the first woman to take on the challenging role as “a fierce advocate” who held people to account over the expenditure of public cash. Winspear is moving back to the UK as she has been battling cancer for over a year.

Winspear has continued to work through her health issues and intends to help in the transition to a new auditor general before she departs on a date yet to be confirmed. According to a press release, the recruitment process is set to begin shortly.

As she accepted Winspear’s resignation, Owen expressed admiration for her as well as gratitude for her contribution to Cayman.

“Sue Winspear is the first woman to be appointed auditor general within the Cayman Islands,” Owen said in the release. “During her tenure, she has been a fierce advocate on behalf of our people, demanding good value for money in the ways public bodies procure goods and services, and insisting on strong accountability in their policy mandates.”

The governor credited Winspear with strengthening the office during her tenure and said she had earned the respect and confidence of all stakeholders, including the Public Accounts Committee, the diverse range of ministries and public bodies, the local accounting profession, and fellow audit bodies regionally and internationally.

“Her team has repeatedly achieved some of the highest employee engagement scores within the civil service, and the office has been independently assessed as performing to the highest standard in many areas of the global performance framework,” Owen said. “It has been a great pleasure to benefit from Sue’s leadership, hard work and advice, and I wish her all the best for the future.”



Winspear led the office through the unexpected challenge of COVID-19 as well as the challenges that relate to the use of public cash. She has often ruffled senior feathers and has not been afraid to document the problems that still surround accountability for an annual government budget of more than one billion dollars.

Since 2016, she has addressed financial management and reporting head-on, which has gradually improved.

The most recent 2023 financial audit cycle saw 39 out of 46 public sector entity audits completed by the 30 April statutory deadline, all with clean audit opinions which was the best-ever performance in the Cayman Islands though she has continued to highlight myriad issues that continue to prevent the government from properly accounting for what it spends and collects from taxpayers.



Winspear’s audit work has led to legislative changes that were made in response to audit recommendations, such as the Procurement Act and supporting regulations. This has improved the value from public spending by reducing poor procurement practices, such as contract awards being made without competition.

The Standards in Public Life Act was introduced in 2017 after repeated audit recommendations, and the Public Authorities Act has improved many aspects of governance in statutory authorities and government companies



The auditor general’s recommendations through audits and special investigations have also led to the government issuing new guidance to further strengthen the way that it operates.

One recommendation that will come into practice next year, in the run-up to the 2025 General Election, is guidance for public servants that prevents the government from signing new contracts or the development of new policies after an election has been called.

This has been seen as a major step in improving accountability. It was largely triggered by the fallout after the PPM administration engaged in a number of problematic contracts, such as the waste-management project and the overseas offices debacle, just weeks before the last general election.