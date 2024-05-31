Experts agree 2024 could be record storm season

Warm ocean graphic by AccuWeather

(CNS): The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on Sunday and many weather experts agree that this season will not only be busy but is likely to break records as a number of factors converge. In its final pre-season forecast, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said that, as one of the strongest El Niño events ever observed nears its end, there will be a quick transition to La Niña.

This climate pattern tends to lessen wind shear in the tropics conducive to Atlantic hurricane activity, while the abundant oceanic heat in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea creates more energy to fuel storms.

And that’s not all.

NOAA has said there is a potential for an above-normal West African monsoon this year, which can produce easterly waves that seed some of the strongest and longest-lived Atlantic storms. Plus, light trade winds allow hurricanes to grow in strength without the disruption of strong wind shear and also minimise ocean cooling.

“Human-caused climate change is warming our ocean globally and in the Atlantic basin, and melting ice on land, leading to sea level rise, which increases the risk of storm surge. Sea level rise represents a clear human influence on the damage potential from a given hurricane,” NOAA stated in a press release. NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms, with as many as 13 becoming hurricanes, while up to seven of those could become major Category 3 or higher hurricanes.

John Tibbetts, director general of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, has warned that the forecast is for “one heck of a season” and is urging people to prepare. He said the very high sea surface temperatures, which are at record levels, are of significant concern given the impending transition to a La Niña.

Tibbetts said it may take a while for the storm season to get going this year, given the current very dry conditions, but when it starts, it could be very busy. However, it is not known where the main activity will be, out in the Atlantic or in the Caribbean, where the ocean temperatures have been breaking records.

Last month, Colorado State University‘s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team said they anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, in their pre-season review, forecasters at AccuWeather highlighted the risk this season of “rapid intensification”. This is especially dangerous because the public has less time to prepare and it catches people off guard.

The meteorologists said they “are greatly concerned that conditions over much of the basin could have a significant number of storms that undergo rapid intensification”, compounding the risk to lives and property. Rapid intensification is when a storm gains significant strength in 24 hours or less. This can affect how fast a tropical storm becomes a hurricane, or a hurricane jumps one or more categories in less than one day.

The record temperatures across the area of the Atlantic where storms usually begin is of particular concern for 2024. AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said that they “continue to notice incredibly warm waters over much of the key development areas in the Atlantic”. He explained that when warm water is combined with low wind shear and abundant moisture, the ingredients for rapid intensification are in place.

The minimum temperature threshold for tropical development is about 80°F, and many areas of the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and southwest Atlantic are already hotter. Sea-surface temperatures across the Atlantic Basin have never been higher in recorded history for this date than they are right now, DaSilva said. Generally, the ocean will continue to be warmed by the sun through August.

“The fear is that as we enter the heart of the tropical season — from late August to early October — the sea-surface temperature may continue to eclipse last year’s record-breaking season,” DaSilva said. “The warmer the oceans are, the more favorable the environment will be for tropical development and rapid intensification.”

DaSilva pointed to a patch of water here in the western Caribbean, near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, where 80-degree water reached a depth of 600 feet earlier this month.

Appearing on Radio Cayman on Thursday, representatives from CINWS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands urged people to be fully prepared to reduce stress and concern about what could be a very busy season for the Cayman Islands. Tibbetts said the weather service will monitor all systems throughout the season, and work with HMCI to operate at maximum efficiency to get out the most accurate information possible, no matter how great the threat.