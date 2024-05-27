Employee admits stealing $42k from boss

(CNS): A Caymanian woman who worked for a floor covering company has admitted stealing $42,000 from her former employer, Randolph Stanford, using over a dozen forged cheques between November 2021 and March 2022. Samantha Angella McLaughlin has pleaded guilty to 16 charges of theft and forgery and has been bailed until an expected sentencing hearing in July.

McLaughlin appeared in Grand Court on Friday and admitted a long list of charges. The crown had accepted a dispute over one cheque she allegedly forged, which reduced the original amount of the theft from $49,000 to $42,000.

The court ordered a social inquiry report, and McLaughlin was bailed to appear for her sentencing hearing on 26 July.