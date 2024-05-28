Elderly WB man dies in the sea off Cemetery Beach

| 28/05/2024 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Police are conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 78-year-old man from West Bay who was pulled from the water close to Cemetery Beach at around 8:15am Sunday. A 911 call was made reporting that a person was in distress. When police arrived at the scene, the officers saw that members of the public were giving CPR to an unconscious man on the beach.

The officers were told that one of the people on the beach had noticed what appeared to be an unresponsive man in the ocean. People in the vicinity pulled the man ashore and started CPR until the emergency services arrived and took over. The elderly man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. 

He is the seventh person to lose their life so far this year in local waters and the third this month.

  1. Anonymous says:
    29/05/2024 at 7:07 am

    Very sad news. May he Rest In Peace.

