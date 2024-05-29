Dominoes game goes on despite gunman
(CNS): A group of men playing dominoes in North Side yesterday afternoon were undeterred by the appearance of an armed man demanding money, which was caught on camera and posted on social media. The men were also videoed beating the would-be robber, who has a disability, during the altercation that followed. The RCIPS said that shots were fired during the incident.
After the police and medical services were called to the scene, the suspect was arrested and the gun was seized. The RCIPS has now begun the formal investigation into what happened, but most of it appears to have been recorded on Ring cameras and mobile phones and posted on various social media platforms.
According to the official RCIPS press release, an altercation occurred after an apparent attempted robbery in the vicinity of North Side Road. The police said that the would-be robber and one of the men at the scene received minor injuries, and both of them were taken to hospital for treatment.
The police said that shots were fired but no one was hit. No other details were released by the RCIPS. However, the videos show the robber, wearing a florescent work-site shirt, hat and face covering, waving a black handgun and a plastic bag and demanding cash from the dominos players, who all remained calm and continued their game.
Paying no attention to the gun, the men taunted the robber and eventually went after him. The young North Side suspect, who has had a very troubled life, is known to the police. He has a prosthetic limb as a result of a motorcycle crash when he was a teenager.
When your life is threatened you are in fight or flight mode. It could have ended badly with one of the men playing dominoes being shot. The men’s angry vocal responses to the gunman did not make him stand down.
The gunman has had a history of issues but when you pull a gun you are enticing violence. Those who live by the sword die by the sword.
I do not condone physical abuse but what would you do if your life is threatened? Almost everyday there are robberies and some of them armed robberies.
The gunman needs help and now so do the men that responded with violence. This incident shook the small community.
No one is “shook”
play dumb games and win dumb prizes
LMFAO i love my people boy
They need to ban face masks now, anybody approaching me with that crap will get sent home to papa.
There is a need for severe laws against people who interrupt domino games.
And yet CIG’s mental health facility in East End languishes unopened.
So much money spent and so little in the way of results.
At least the Premier is fully committed to the monuments of the “Valley of the Sun” up on the Bluff.
this is what we need more of. good ole community beating of these criminals.
Another one of DCR’s likkle angels when is someone going to be held accountable for this ridiculous foolishness that is going on with crime in Cayman.
Great outcome, pay for your indiscresion.
Were his human rights violated by all those old bullies?
He is lucky this is not the states where people are armed too. Approach someone like that with a gun and more than likely you are going to get shot back and killed.
People clearly can’t understand irony smh.