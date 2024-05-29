Dominoes game goes on despite gunman

The would-be robber points at the dominoes players

(CNS): A group of men playing dominoes in North Side yesterday afternoon were undeterred by the appearance of an armed man demanding money, which was caught on camera and posted on social media. The men were also videoed beating the would-be robber, who has a disability, during the altercation that followed. The RCIPS said that shots were fired during the incident.

After the police and medical services were called to the scene, the suspect was arrested and the gun was seized. The RCIPS has now begun the formal investigation into what happened, but most of it appears to have been recorded on Ring cameras and mobile phones and posted on various social media platforms.

According to the official RCIPS press release, an altercation occurred after an apparent attempted robbery in the vicinity of North Side Road. The police said that the would-be robber and one of the men at the scene received minor injuries, and both of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

The police said that shots were fired but no one was hit. No other details were released by the RCIPS. However, the videos show the robber, wearing a florescent work-site shirt, hat and face covering, waving a black handgun and a plastic bag and demanding cash from the dominos players, who all remained calm and continued their game.

Paying no attention to the gun, the men taunted the robber and eventually went after him. The young North Side suspect, who has had a very troubled life, is known to the police. He has a prosthetic limb as a result of a motorcycle crash when he was a teenager.

The would-be robber is treated by medics