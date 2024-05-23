Defendants convicted in $500k bank burglary

RBC in George Town

(CNS): David Samuel Bodden, Statan Omar Clarke and Elton David Webster have been found guilty of burglary in relation to more than half a million dollars stolen from the Royal Bank of Canada in George Town almost eight years ago. Eliza Webster was found guilty of one count of possession of criminal property in relation to just over US$4,000 seized from her at the airport a month after the burglary.

After a trial that lasted more than two months, presided over by Justice Roger Chapple, the jury deliberated for several days before coming to a unanimous verdict on Thursday afternoon. All four defendants have been bailed until sentencing in August, but the judge has already signalled that he intends to impose a custodial sentence on the three men.

As he discharged the members of the jury and thanked them for their service, the judge ordered that they be exempt from any further jury service for four years because of the length and complexity of this case.

During the trial, the jury heard that the case had been stalled before a cold case review pulled all of the evidence and clues together and charges were laid.

Prosecutors argued that Bodden, who worked at the bank and was said to be the “inside man,” made the burglary possible. The crown said he had enabled Clarke and Webster to get into the banking hall by propping the door open and telling them which teller draws held the cash. He is also said to have deactivated some of the bank’s security systems.

According to the crown’s case, the men all knew each other and were linked by phone records on the evening of the burglary. Clark had driven the getaway vehicle, an SUV that belonged to a friend of his, which police had tracked through CCTV footage.

Their attorneys had argued that there was no real evidence against their clients, and the crown had built its case on suspicions which were not evidence.

They argued there was no forensic evidence, no CCTV from the bank, no evidence of which notes were stolen on that night, and no certainty whether or not the car the police believed was involved actually was. They also questioned whether the police had successfully tracked the getaway vehicle, as they were using headlight patterns rather than number plates. The lawyers all said that the crown had failed to show any evidence that connected the vehicle, the defendants, the money and the burglary.

However, crown counsel Nicole Petit successfully argued that the “incriminating” circumstantial evidence was not just compelling but overwhelming, and the explanations given by each of the defendants when presented with the evidence made no sense.