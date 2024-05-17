Cyclist mugs another cyclist on George Town street

| 17/05/2024 | 4 Comments

(CNS): Police are investigating a mugging in which one cyclist robbed another on South Church Street in George Town in the early hours of Thursday morning. A man was riding a bicycle along South Church Street in the vicinity of Thompson Drive about 12:30am yesterday when he was rammed by another male cyclist, which knocked him to the road, causing him minor injuries.

The two-wheeled mugger then stole the man’s blue backpack, which contained a mobile phone and other items, and cycled off from the location towards Seafarers Way.

The culprit was about 5’8″ tall with a dark brown complexion and a medium build. He was believed to have been wearing a red t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.

Comments (4)

  1. Anonymous says:
    17/05/2024 at 2:48 pm

    Jamacian

    3
    Reply
  2. QBurt says:
    17/05/2024 at 2:42 pm

    What a mess people getting rob by bicycle now Bump & rob cyclejackers!

    3
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    17/05/2024 at 2:01 pm

    Scum.

    I also bet that at least one bike had no lights on. Like number plates on a car, or blown brake lights, a reason for police to stop someone that is rarely done.

    2
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    17/05/2024 at 1:29 pm

    Brazen

    6
    Reply

