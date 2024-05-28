CUC warns rising heat could cause power cuts

CUC Building on North Sound Road

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s sole power supplier, CUC, has issued a statement warning that its shrinking reserve margin means customers could soon see rolling power outages as the mercury climbs this summer. Growing demand driven by already record high temperatures, economic growth and delays in OfReg’s bid for new generating capacity for the grid means that CUC will need to shed load.

With the heatwave expected to continue, CUC’s current generation reserve margin is lower than normal, which increases the risk of the power provider having to shed customer load as air-conditioning systems have to work harder.

The reserve margin is the difference between the total installed electricity generation capacity and peak customer electricity demand. CUC said the reserve margin is shrinking due to rapidly increasing electricity demand driven by economic growth, record-high temperatures and delays in adding new generating capacity to the grid.

Peak electricity demand on Grand Cayman grew by 9% from 2022 to 2023 and is still growing. CUC last installed significant additional generation capacity in 2016, with a smaller addition in 2022. All generation capacity installations require approval from the regulator, OfReg. In 2019, CUC predicted increased consumer demand and proposed a 13-megawatt solar plus storage project as a clean energy option.

OfReg did not approve the proposal pending the initiation of a competitive bid for such a project. However, the regulator has still not opened an official bid, even though CUC warned in 2021 that it was facing increasing consumer demand that it would not be able to meet.

CUC has been depending on leased 10MW mobile generators as it can no longer commission new diesel permanent generators, given the need to reduce Cayman’s carbon footprint and its long dependency on fossil fuels.

Its customer-owned solar programmes have added only 16.8MW to the grid since 2021, only a tiny percentage of the power generated every day. The company has invited access to the grid for rooftop solar producers in a piecemeal fashion but claims that taking on more solar power from domestic sources risks destabilising the grid.

The peak loads the power company is currently juggling occur in the evening and cannot be served by solar power without the use of battery storage. However, its 20MW Battery Energy Storage System is expected to be commissioned in June, which will help meet the evening peak demand.

But it appears this may not be enough as government’s failure to properly plan for the transition to green energy has created this critical situation.

CUC said its maintenance teams are working very hard to keep all of its generating units online, but when customer demand is higher than available generating capacity, it will need to conduct rotating customer outages or load shedding. When it becomes necessary, the schedules will be published “as far in advance as possible”, with key updates provided through the CUC social media pages, press releases and radio announcements.

If load shedding is necessary, it will be for periods limited to thirty minutes to one hour within a 24-hour period. However, it will be more common during peak hours, which on Grand Cayman is typically between 4:30pm and 8:00pm, though in the summer this can occur as early as 3:00pm.

Customers can keep up to date on power restoration by checking the Outage Viewer on CUC’s website and social media channels.



