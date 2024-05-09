CUC kicks off 2024 with 18% earnings increase

CUC offices on North Sound Road

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s power provider got off to a very profitable year with a $1 million rise in net earnings to over $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, an 18% increase compared to the first three months of 2023. A 6% increase in sales, a 2% growth in customers and an increase in the base rate all helped profits significantly, even as customers across the island struggle to pay ever-increasing light bills.

With a warmer start to the year, customers used more power to beat the heat while shareholders enjoyed a 2-cent increase in their dividends from 14 cents this time last year to 16 cents.

CUC said in a press release that the increase in sales to larger commercial customers was driven by economic growth, while the growth in sales to residential customers was mainly attributed to increased average consumption. The average temperature for the first three months of 2024 was 80.8°F, slightly above the average temperature of 80.6°F in the first quarter of 2023.

The average fuel factor, which is passed on directly to customers, was down slightly over this first quarter from $0.24 per kWh for Q1 2023 to $0.23 per kWh. However, this was cancelled out for ordinary consumers by the base rate increase on bills of 3.8%, which kicked in from August last year.

CUC said it continued investing in the grid, especially beginning to adapt generators to burn gas instead of diesel and the utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System project (BESS). Officials from CUC said that, once approved by the regulator, this facility will allow for further renewable energy on the grid and provide potential savings of up to $5 million per year in fuel costs.

CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said that the company “continues to focus on our capital investment and infrastructure projects with an emphasis on sustainability. We continue to make investments that will allow CUC to increase fuel efficiency and reduce our reliance on diesel, all while continuing to safely deliver reliable and least cost energy.”