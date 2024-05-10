Cuban migrants continue dangerous journey

Migrant vessel that stopped in Cayman waters on 8 May but continued on its way

(CNS): Seven Cuban men travelling in a makeshift vessel entered Cayman waters just off the coast of the Queen’s Highway in East End early Wednesday morning, according to the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control. After the migrants were spotted at about 5:30am, CBC officers and their partner agencies approached the boat, which pulled up to a nearby dock. The officers spoke with the migrants, who said they wanted to continue their journey.

By around 9:30am, the vessel was headed west at two to three knots and was some two miles off Cobalt Coast in West Bay. The vessel was monitored by CBC from land until it was outside the line of sight.

