CMO: Despite huge spending health system failing

CMO Dr Nick Gent and CNO Felicia McLean on Radio Cayman

(CNS): The amount of money spent on healthcare in the Cayman Islands is “astonishing” but the system is failing, Chief Medical Officer Nick Gent has said, as the health ministry launches a public consultation on a National Health Strategy. Dr Gent said the cost of healthcare here “worries me hugely” and questioned whether the money is being spent on the “right things and the right people”. He said that many patients are falling out of the system as the money available is not going to meet their needs.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday with Chief Nursing Officer Felicia McLean, Dr Gent raised concerns about vulnerable groups that cannot access or afford the healthcare they need. He said Cayman has a “disparate healthcare system” that is “quite unlike” many others and has several challenges, compounded by a growing community.

“It’s not so much that there isn’t money in the healthcare system,” he said. “If you look at the overall funding of health care… the sheer amount of money spent… is astonishing… The question is: is it being spent on the right things and the right people? There are undoubtedly a lot of people falling out of the system and the system is failing because the funding that is available is not going to their particular needs.”

Dr Gent noted that there are many people suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, whose needs are not being met because they are not being tested, diagnosed or properly treated because they can’t get to the hospital, they don’t have insurance or can’t afford their medication or treatment.

“We have got a healthcare system that grew up around what was available, and it’s grown explosively,” Gent said. “But it has tended to leave behind, in my opinion, the poorest people… and the chronic diseases and… the continuity of community-based care that can help make sure people live longer happier lives,” as he pointed out how much diabetes can destroy the quality of life.

The CMO said that vulnerable and poor people, who need to be taken care of most of all, are not getting the care they need, but they are also the least likely to take part in the type of consultation that the ministry has launched. He urged those who are in need to become involved in the consultation because the ministry needs to hear, in detail, about the barriers they face accessing healthcare or taking care of themselves and about the experiences they have had.

As well as addressing affordability and access to healthcare and medications, the new strategy, which will guide Cayman’s healthcare for the next decade, will address areas relating to practitioners.

Gent said there is a “preponderance of health practitioners here”, but they are not all being properly utilised. Asking registered medical professionals to also take part in the consultation, he said that this could help the ministry support their needs so they can do more for the community. Medical professionals are well placed to comment on the challenges they see in the system that can be improved, such as their own professional development and the delivery of community-based care, he said.

The survey will cover all aspects of healthcare, from the future resources necessary to meet the growing population to dealing with addiction. Gent said he had growing concerns about addiction and wanted to hear from people about their experiences, especially with prescription medication. He said the scale of prescribing of addictive medicines “concerns me an awful lot”, and it was an area that needed extra attention.