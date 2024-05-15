Children’s home revamped with help of community

CAYS GM Keith Boyle at the reopening of the Bonaventure Boys Home

(CNS): The Bonaventure Boys Home in West Bay, which is run by the CAYS Foundation, reopened this week after a multipurpose revamp, including making it wheelchair-accessible. The Cayman Islands Government donated $100,000 to the project from the Ministry of Social Development’s 2023 budget savings.

The non-profit organisation was then able to generate additional financial and physical assistance from the community and the private sector. Officials said donations of time, money, and supplies were crucial to the revamp.

Social Development Minister André Ebanks, who is acting premier while Julianna O’Connor-Connolly is on annual leave, said the CIG donated funds because of the CAYS board’s new long-term vision to help overcome current challenges and provide a fresh outlook for the future.

“The remodelled multipurpose residential unit is part of the initial phase of this vision for which we felt duty bound to assist and provide a spark for private sector collaboration,” Ebanks said. “I am heartened that this project provides a shining example of what can be achieved when the government and private sector unite to invest and innovate a worthy social development cause.”

At a recent opening ceremony, CAYS General Manager Keith Boyle said the foundation was grateful to the partners who donated time, expertise and materials. “Upgrades to a home are expensive, and ours were extensive, meaning that contributions from Apex Group, Caribbean Partitions, Tyson Co, DAC, Corporate Electric, Eccleston Electric, Elite Marble and Tile, Rotary Clubs, and Iron Shore, among others, have been essential.”

He singled out Michelle Butler from Design Studio, who had been instrumental in the planning, design and furnishing of the home, and Shawn Maxwell of Arch and Godfrey, the project manager.

Officials said the project set a precedent for future collaborations, as CAYS plans to upgrade the rest of its facilities. As well as Bonaventure, the non-profit operates the Frances Bodden Children’s Home and Phoenix House, all of which provide 24-hour residential care to young people under court order due to care and protection needs or offending behaviour.