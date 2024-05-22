CBC officer badly injured in assault, one arrested

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into the attempted murder of a customs officer at a bar on the West Bay Road on Monday night and have arrested one suspect. The injured man is in hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police officers patrolling the area found him lying on the ground in the Trafalgar Plaza parking lot across from Public Beach.

The RCIPS said the officers immediately attended to the victim until the arrival of the Emergency Medical Services.

On Tuesday morning, 21 May, police stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle in the vicinity of the Strand Plaza. A 21-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, where he remains pending further investigations.

CNS understands that the man was assaulted in or around the Jungle Room.

Detectives are seeking information from witnesses who were at the location at that time. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com